100 canais do YouTube (em inglês) que são úteis para professores

A lista, publicada pelo Online Courses, está neste link. Alguns exemplos:
The Open University: This distance-learning institution turns the cameras on its faculty and staff for lessons and commentary.
The Khan Academy: Salman Khan at CNN hosts a video series on academic subjects (mathematics, sciences and economics), test prep advice and life skills such as basic banking.
Kaplan SAT and ACT Prep: When it comes time to study for those standardized tests that everybody loves oh-so-much, turn to this channel for tips and tricks to succeed within the narrow system.
Wellcome Film: Although the retro videos Wellcome Films archives revolve almost exclusively around health and medical topics, the lessons in trends, historical perspectives old moviemaking techniques earn it a place right here on the list instead.
Receba no seu e-mail conteúdo de qualidade