100 canais do YouTube (em inglês) que são úteis para professores
22 Outubro 2010 | 10h17

A lista, publicada pelo Online Courses, está neste link. Alguns exemplos:

  • The Open University: This distance-learning institution turns the cameras on its faculty and staff for lessons and commentary.
  • The Khan Academy: Salman Khan at CNN hosts a video series on academic subjects (mathematics, sciences and economics), test prep advice and life skills such as basic banking.
  • Kaplan SAT and ACT Prep: When it comes time to study for those standardized tests that everybody loves oh-so-much, turn to this channel for tips and tricks to succeed within the narrow system.
  • Wellcome Film: Although the retro videos Wellcome Films archives revolve almost exclusively around health and medical topics, the lessons in trends, historical perspectives old moviemaking techniques earn it a place right here on the list instead.

