10 verdades politicamente incorretas…

…sobre a natureza humana: os seres humanos são naturalmente polígamos. A crise da meia idade é um mito. Os homens preferem as loiras. É natural para um político do sexo masculino arriscar tudo por um caso extraconjugal (Epa!). E por aí vai. Ótima matéria de Alan S. Miller e Satoshi Kanazawa na revista Psychology Today. Uma leitura divertida e uma boa fonte de inspiração para reportagens de comportamento. Veja o que eles dizem sobre a crise da meia idade:

“Many believe that men go through a midlife crisis when they are in middle age. Not quite. Many middle-aged men do go through midlife crises, but it’s not because they are middle-aged. It’s because their wives are. From the evolutionary psychological perspective, a man’s midlife crisis is precipitated by his wife’s imminent menopause and end of her reproductive career, and thus his renewed need to attract younger women. Accordingly, a 50-year-old man married to a 25-year-old woman would not go through a midlife crisis, while a 25-year-old man married to a 50-year-old woman would, just like a more typical 50-year-old man married to a 50-year-old woman. It’s not his midlife that matters; it’s hers. When he buys a shiny-red sports car, he’s not trying to regain his youth; he’s trying to attract young women to replace his menopausal wife by trumpeting his flash and cash.”