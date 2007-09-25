1, 2, 3 e 4…e 1…

Esta pauta da New York Magazine dá leitura: “Why most of us believe that exercise makes us thinner—and why we’re wrong.” O texto é uma adaptação do livro “Good Calories, Bad Calories: Challenging the Conventional Wisdom on Diet, Weight Control, and Disease”, de Gary Taubes, que será lançado no dia 2 de outubro. “The one thing that might be said about exercise with certainty is that it tends to makes us hungry. Maybe not immediately, but eventually. Burn more calories and the odds are very good that we’ll consume more as well”, escreve Taubes.

Newsletter Cultura Receba no seu e-mail conteúdo de qualidade Assinar E-mail cadastrado! Logo você receberá os melhores conteúdos em seu e-mail.