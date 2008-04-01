1º de abril

Ricardo Lombardi
O New York Times diz hoje que as pegadinhas de “primeiro de abril” são saudáveis. “Yet practical jokes are far more commonly an effort to bring a person into a group, anthropologists have found — an integral part of rituals around the world intended to temper success with humility. And recent research suggests that the experience of being duped can stir self-reflection in a way few other experiences can, functioning as a check on arrogance or obliviousness.” Por falar em pegadinhas, olha a notícia que aparece hoje na sala de imprensa do Google: “Google and Virgin announce Mars expedition and colony.”