Novo teaser de 'Liga da Justiça' mostra imagens inéditas dos personagens
Novo teaser de ‘Liga da Justiça’ mostra imagens inéditas dos personagens

Filme tem no elenco Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Mulher-Maravilha), Henry Cavill (Superman) e outros

O Estado de São Paulo

09 Novembro 2017 | 15h29

Cena do novo teaser de ‘Liga da Justiça’. Foto: Warner

Um novo teaser de Liga da Justiça mostra imagens inéditas de cada personagem do filme, que tem estreia marcada para o dia 16 de novembro. Veja:


Liga da Justiça tem no elenco Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Mulher-Maravilha), Henry Cavill (Superman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ray Fisher (Ciborgue), Ezra Miller (Flash), Amber Heard (Mera), Willem Dafoe (Vulko), J.K. Simmons (Comissário Gordon), Jesse Eisenberg (Lex Luthor), Jeremy Irons (Alfred) e Amy Adams (Lois Lane).

 

