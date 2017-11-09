Novo teaser de ‘Liga da Justiça’ mostra imagens inéditas dos personagens

O Estado de São Paulo
09 Novembro 2017 | 15h29
Um novo teaser de Liga da Justiça mostra imagens inéditas de cada personagem do filme, que tem estreia marcada para o dia 16 de novembro. Veja:
They're here to save the world. #JusticeLeague in theaters November 17. pic.twitter.com/quxf8HHpVB
— Justice League Movie (@justiceleaguewb) November 8, 2017
Liga da Justiça tem no elenco Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Mulher-Maravilha), Henry Cavill (Superman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ray Fisher (Ciborgue), Ezra Miller (Flash), Amber Heard (Mera), Willem Dafoe (Vulko), J.K. Simmons (Comissário Gordon), Jesse Eisenberg (Lex Luthor), Jeremy Irons (Alfred) e Amy Adams (Lois Lane).