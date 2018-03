Emma Watson espalha livros por Nova York no Dia Internacional da Mulher

Harriet Tubman was an American abolitionist and humanitarian. Born into slavery in 1822, she escaped and subsequently rescued around seventy enslaved families and friends. After the American civil war she became an active participant in the struggle for women’s suffrage ✊️📚 #IWD #IWDOurSharedShelf #ADayWithoutAWoman @bookfairiesworldwide

