Demi Lovato anuncia novas datas de shows no Brasil

I’m absolutely heartbroken that I have to make this announcement today… due to production issues we have to move the South America #tellmeyoulovemetour dates ???? Ecuador, Costa Rica, and Panama I’m devastated we had to remove those shows. https://t.co/rXn1V4RprD pic.twitter.com/j56IKtJdhv

— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) April 10, 2018