Colegas e amigos lamentam a morte precoce de Chris Cornell: ‘era um dos grandes’
Elton John, Ozzy Osbourne, Alice Cooper e muitos outros usaram as redes sociais para lamentar

Guilherme Sobota

18 Maio 2017 | 14h55

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2013 file photo, Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs during the band's concert at the Wiltern in Los Angeles. Cornell, 52, who gained fame as the lead singer of the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, died at a hotel in Detroit and police said Thursday, May 18, 2017, that his death is being investigated as a possible suicide. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Chris Cornell em 2013, tocando com o Soundgarden. Foto: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

Colegas, amigos e profissionais do mundo da música se mostraram chocados com a notícia da morte de Chris Cornell – o vocalista do Soundgarden foi encontrado morto na noite desta quarta-feira, 17, em Detroit, depois de se apresentar com a banda. A polícia investiga a morte, mas os relatos da mídia local dizem que ele foi encontrado sozinho, no banheiro de um hotel, com uma faixa em volta do pescoço.


Veja alguns comentários postados nas redes sociais nesta quinta-feira, 18:

Elton John

Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath): “Que desperdício. Um dos meu cantores preferidos e uma pessoa adorável, a notícia veio como um choque completo”.

Zakk Wylde (guitarrista):

Ozzy Osbourne:

Alice Cooper: “Cantor incomparável, compositor, homem de família, um dos grandes.”

Ben Stiller (ator): “Vou sentir falta do grande e verdadeiro rock star Chris Cornell. Sempre serei um de seus grandes fãs. Mandando amor para sua família”.

Chester Bennington (Linkin Park): “Com todo meu amor.”

Geezer Butler (Black Sabbath): “Verdadeiramente chocado com o falecimento de Cornell. Uma das maiores vozes e um cara legal.”

Graham Coxon (Blur): “Nunca fui um fã tão grande de SG, mas amava essa música e a voz de Chris Cornell”

Lenny Kravitz:

Chris Cornell......

Uma publicação compartilhada por Lenny Kravitz (@lennykravitz) em

Prefeitura de Seattle: “Sua voz era única, um instrumento abrasador que ajudou a colocar o som de Seattle no mapa e o deixou lá. Descanse em paz, Chris Cornell.”

Chris CornellElton Johnozzy osbourne
