Colegas e amigos lamentam a morte precoce de Chris Cornell: ‘era um dos grandes’

Guilherme Sobota
18 Maio 2017 | 14h55
Colegas, amigos e profissionais do mundo da música se mostraram chocados com a notícia da morte de Chris Cornell – o vocalista do Soundgarden foi encontrado morto na noite desta quarta-feira, 17, em Detroit, depois de se apresentar com a banda. A polícia investiga a morte, mas os relatos da mídia local dizem que ele foi encontrado sozinho, no banheiro de um hotel, com uma faixa em volta do pescoço.
Veja alguns comentários postados nas redes sociais nesta quinta-feira, 18:
Elton John
Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of @chriscornell. A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man. pic.twitter.com/Hwdgst8kmg
Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath): “Que desperdício. Um dos meu cantores preferidos e uma pessoa adorável, a notícia veio como um choque completo”.
Chris Cornell gone at 52, what a waste. One of my favourite singers and a lovely person, this news came as a complete shock. pic.twitter.com/T7aQ277Uos
Zakk Wylde (guitarrista):
The REAL DEAL – GOD BLESS CHRIS CORNELL 1964 / 2O17 – tBLSt SDMF pic.twitter.com/4AEeLPg9it
Ozzy Osbourne:
Rest In Peace @ChrisCornell pic.twitter.com/AWHbeGoutL
Alice Cooper: “Cantor incomparável, compositor, homem de família, um dos grandes.”
Chris Cornell: INCOMPARABLE Singer; Songwriter; Family Man. ONE OF THE GREATS. Turn this up: https://t.co/2hZJ4tjxkg pic.twitter.com/uKFWAOELeK
Ben Stiller (ator): “Vou sentir falta do grande e verdadeiro rock star Chris Cornell. Sempre serei um de seus grandes fãs. Mandando amor para sua família”.
Will miss the huge, true rock star talent of Chris Cornell. Always will be one of his biggest fans. Sending love to his family. #respect
Chester Bennington (Linkin Park): “Com todo meu amor.”
With all of my love @chriscornell. pic.twitter.com/NFz0dnxfp8
Geezer Butler (Black Sabbath): “Verdadeiramente chocado com o falecimento de Cornell. Uma das maiores vozes e um cara legal.”
Truly shocked by Chris Cornell's passing. One of the greatest voices and nice bloke. RIP Chris.
Graham Coxon (Blur): “Nunca fui um fã tão grande de SG, mas amava essa música e a voz de Chris Cornell”
I was never a massive fan of SG.. but.. loved this tune and the voice of #chriscornell Soundgarden – Black Hole Sun https://t.co/86WTGlJ6LP
Lenny Kravitz:
Prefeitura de Seattle: “Sua voz era única, um instrumento abrasador que ajudou a colocar o som de Seattle no mapa e o deixou lá. Descanse em paz, Chris Cornell.”
His voice was unmatched, a searing instrument that helped put the Seattle sound on the map and kept it there. RIP, Chris Cornell. https://t.co/jfp0St6lXc
