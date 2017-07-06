Celine Dion posta ‘nude’ durante semana de alta costura de Paris

Essa é inédita: em uma imagem postada no Instagram da revista Vogue, a super estrela canadense Celine Dion se rendeu à moda dos “nudes”, durante um especial de cobertura da Semana de Alta Costura de Paris, um dos grandes eventos de moda da capital francesa.

A foto mostra a cantora durante uma troca de “looks” entre dois eventos, e num longo texto o post explica que Dion vestiu peças de alta costura — roupas desenhadas e feitas por casas de moda e estilistas célebres, por demanda — em todas suas apresentações, em Las Vegas e na Europa, nos últimos cinco anos. Veja a foto:

“Para os pedidos de Celine, as casas mandam equipes para Nevada para geralmente três provas, antes de os trajes serem finalizados no seu ateliê local e privado. Armani Prive, Schiaparelli, Giambattista Valli, Versace… apenas uma lista parcial. Todo mundo, basicamente”, diz um trecho do post.

De acordo com a revista americana Entertainment Weekly, este é apenas um dos movimentos de uma retomada na carreira de Celine Dion — que inclui mais exposição com uma turnê europeia e o seu estabelecimento como ícone fashion. Ela tem atualmente 49 anos.