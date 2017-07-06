Celine Dion posta ‘nude’ durante semana de alta costura de Paris

Radar Cultural
06 Julho 2017 | 12h20
Essa é inédita: em uma imagem postada no Instagram da revista Vogue, a super estrela canadense Celine Dion se rendeu à moda dos “nudes”, durante um especial de cobertura da Semana de Alta Costura de Paris, um dos grandes eventos de moda da capital francesa.
A foto mostra a cantora durante uma troca de “looks” entre dois eventos, e num longo texto o post explica que Dion vestiu peças de alta costura — roupas desenhadas e feitas por casas de moda e estilistas célebres, por demanda — em todas suas apresentações, em Las Vegas e na Europa, nos últimos cinco anos. Veja a foto:
Here's a little naked fact to ponder while Celine Dion changes looks between shows: for the past five years she has worn haute couture near exclusively for her own performances (in Las Vegas and on her current "mini-tour" of Europe). She performs a minimum two hours a night, five or six nights a week, dancing and curtseying and generally gesticulating sans abandon, in handmade, hand-beaded delicacies designed solely to walk a catwalk or a carpet (and often with handlers). For Celine's orders, the houses send teams to Nevada for typically three fittings, before the garments are ultimately finished in her local, private atelier. Armani Prive, Schiaparelli, Giambattista Valli, Versace...only a partial list. Everyone, basically. In Vegas, Velcro panels are added to allow for her ribcage to expand or for a quick outfit change. Micro straps of elasticized chiffon prevent a slit from becoming a sloppy situation mid-squat. Shoes—always heels, never platforms—are ordered one size smaller (she is normally a 38) and refitted with metal shanks. Says Celine, "We have to make haute couture industrial." And, more enigmatically: "The clothes follow me; I do not follow the clothes." Which is to say: the haute couture, with all its fragility and handcraft, has to perform professionally for Ms. Dion. And privately as well. Years ago, Celine bought a classic little black dress from the Christian Dior atelier when the house was overseen by John Galliano. It is simple, falling to mid calf, and narrow as can be with just a hint of stretch. It requires a minimum of jewelry, a statement bracelet or perhaps one of the major diamond rings she designed with her late husband Rene Angelil: two pear cuts set in a wide pave band, or two hearts of diamond and emerald abstractly interlocking, on a cushion of yet more diamonds. This LBD forces you to walk one foot in front of the other. This is a dress Celine knows well and clearly loves, the simplest evocation of the private luxury of couture and the total antithesis of the red carpet hoopla that attends the union of fashion and celebrity. It is also the dress she wore to Rene's funeral. #CelineTakesCouture Photo by @sophfei.
“Para os pedidos de Celine, as casas mandam equipes para Nevada para geralmente três provas, antes de os trajes serem finalizados no seu ateliê local e privado. Armani Prive, Schiaparelli, Giambattista Valli, Versace… apenas uma lista parcial. Todo mundo, basicamente”, diz um trecho do post.
De acordo com a revista americana Entertainment Weekly, este é apenas um dos movimentos de uma retomada na carreira de Celine Dion — que inclui mais exposição com uma turnê europeia e o seu estabelecimento como ícone fashion. Ela tem atualmente 49 anos.