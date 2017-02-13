Adele vence Grammy de álbum do ano e dedica prêmio a Beyoncé

A cantora Adele se sagrou a grande campeã da premiação do Grammy Awards de 2017, realizado na noite deste domingo, 12, em Los Angeles. A britânica conquistou os principais prêmios da noite, como o de álbum do ano e melhor álbum vocal pop, para o 25 (2015), e ainda gravação, música do ano e melhor perfomance pop para a faixa Hello

Deixados para o final, os prêmios de álbum e gravação do ano levaram uma Adele humilde ao palco. Agradecendo à National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences dos Estados Unidos pelos prêmios, a cantora reconheceu a importância do trabalho da sua colega Beyoncé com o álbum Lemonade, que perdeu nas categorias principais – levando apenas o troféu de melhor álbum urbano contemporâneo.

“Eu não consigo aceitar este prêmio”, disse Adele, deixando Beyoncé visivelmente emocionada. “O álbum Lemonade é tão monumental e bem pensado e lindo… Nós respeitamos ele. Todos nós, artistas, adoramos você. Você é a nossa luz”, declarou para a colega.

Um pouco antes, ao receber o prêmio de música do ano, Adele já havia demonstrado humildade ao pedir desculpas por uma falha na noite. Ao subir ao palco para se apresentar pela segunda vez, numa homenagem ao falecido cantor George Michael, Adele sofreu com o nervosismo e interrompeu a banda para reiniciar a performance.

Na premiação, Adele levou ainda os troféus de melhor performance pop para Hello e melhor álbum pop vocal por 25, conquistando todos os cinco prêmios que disputava.

Confira abaixo os principais vencedores do Grammy Awards 2017:

ÁLBUM DO ANO

“25” – Adele

“Lemonade” – Beyoncé

“Purpose” – Justin Bieber

“Views” – Drake

“A Sailor’s Guide To Earth” – Sturgill Simpson

GRAVAÇÃO DO ANO

“Hello” – Adele

“Formation” – Beyoncé

“7 Years” – Lukas Graham

“Work” – Rihanna e Drake

“Stressed Out” – Twenty One Pilots

MÚSICA DO ANO (prêmio aos compositores)

“Formation” – Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II

“Hello” – Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin

“I Took A Pill In Ibiza” – Mike Posner

“Love Yourself” – Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran

“7 Years” – Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp

ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance The Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson Paak

MELHOR ÁLBUM POP VOCAL

“25” – Adele

“Purpose” – Justin Bieber

“Dangerous Woman” – Ariana Grande

“Confident” – Demi Lovato

“This Is Acting” – Sia

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK

“California” – Blink-182

“Tell Me I’m Pretty” – Cage The Elephant

“Magma” – Gojira

“Death Of A Bachelor” – Panic! At The Disco

“Weezer” – Weezer

MELHOR ÁLBUM URBANO CONTEMPORÂNEO

“Lemonade” – Beyoncé

“Ology” – Gallant

“We Are King” – KING

“Malibu” – Anderson .Paak

“Anti” – Rihanna

MELHOR ÁLBUM COUNTRY

“Big Day In A Small Town” – Brandy Clark

“Full Circle” – Loretta Lynn

“Hero” – Maren Morris

“A Sailor’s Guide to Earth” – Sturgill Simpson

“Ripcord” – Keith Urban

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA

“22, A Million” – Bon Iver

“Blackstar” – David Bowie

“The Hope Six Demolition Project” – PJ Harvey

“Post Pop Depression” – Iggy Pop

“A Moon Shaped Pool” – Radiohead

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE RAP

“Coloring Book” – Chance The Rapper

“And The Anonymous Nobody” – De La Soul

“Major Key” – DJ Khaled

“Views” – Drake

“Blank Face” – ScHoolboy Q

“The Life Of Pablo” – Kanye West

PRODUTOR DO ANO (não clássico)

Benny Blanco

Greg Kurstin

Max Martin

Nineteen85

Ricky Reed

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE RAP CANTADO

“Freedom” – Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar

“Hotline Bling” – Drake

“Broccoli” – DRAM ft. Lil Yachty

“Ultralight Beam” – Kanye West ft. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The Dream

“Famous” – Kanye West ft. Rihanna

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE RAP

“No Problem” — Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

“Panda” —Desiigner

“Pop Style” — Drake Featuring The Throne

“All The Way Up” — Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared

“That Part” — ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West

MELHOR MÚSICA DE RAP

“All the Way Up” – Joseph Cartagena, Edward Davadi, Shandel Green, Karim Kharbouch, Andre Christopher Lyon, Reminisce Mackie & Marcello Valenzano, songwriters (Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared)

“Famous” – Chancelor Bennett, Ross Birchard, Ernest Brown, Andrew Dawson, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Kejuan Muchita, Patrick Reynolds, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Rihanna)

“Hotline Bling” – Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)

“No Problem” – Chancelor Bennett, Dwayne Carter & Tauheed Epps, songwriters (Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)

“Ultralight Beam” – Chancelor Bennett, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Kirk Franklin, Noah Goldstein, Samuel Griesemer, Terius Nash, Jerome Potter, Kelly Price, Nico “Donnie Trumpet” Segal, Derek Watkins, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream)

MELHOR PERFOMANCE POP DE DUO OU GRUPO

“Closer” – The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey

“7 Years” – Lukas Graham

“Work” – Rihanna ft. Drake

“Cheap Thrills” – Sia ft. Sean Paul

“Stressed Out” – Twenty One Pilots

MELHOR PERFOMANCE DE ROCK

“Joe (Live from Austin City Limits)” – Alabama Shakes

“Don’t Hurt Yourself” – Beyoncé ft. Jack White

“Blackstar” – David Bowie

“The Sound of Silence (Live on Conan) – Disturbed

“Heathens” – Twenty One Pilots”

MELHOR MÚSICA DE ROCK

“Blackstar” – David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)

“Burn the Witch” – Radiohead, songwriters (Radiohead)

“Hardwired” – James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica) “Heathens” – Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

“My Name is Human” – Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect)

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE R&B

“Turning’ Me Up” – BJ The Chicago Kid

“Permission” – Ro James

“I Do” – Musiq Soulchild

“Needed Me” – Rihanna

“Cranes in the Sky” – Solange”

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE R&B TRADICIONAL

“Angel” – Lalah Hathaway

“The Three of Me” – William Bell

“Woman’s World” – BJ The Chicago Kid

“Sleeping With The One I Love” – Fantasia

“Can’t Wait” – Jill Scott”

MELHOR MÚSICA DE R&B

“Come See Me” – J. Brathwaite, Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters (PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake)

“Exchange” – Michael Hernandez & Bryson Tiller, songwriters (Bryson Tiller)

“Kiss it Better” – Jeff Bhasker, Robyn Fenty, John-Nathan Glass & Teddy Sinclair, songwriters (Rihanna)

“Lake by the Ocean” – Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)

“Luv” – Magnus August Høiberg, Benjamin Levin & Daystar Peterson, songwriters (Tory Lanez)

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE R&B

Lalah Hathaway Live — Lala Hathaway

In My Mind — BJ The Chicago Kid

velvet Portraits — Terrace Martin

Healing Season — Mint Condition

Smoove Jones — Mýa

MELHOR PERFORMANCE COUNTRY DE DUO OU GRUPO

“Different For Girls” – Dierks Bentley ft. Elle King

“21 Summer” – Brothers Osborne

“Setting the World on Fire” – Kenny Chesney & Pink

“Jolene” – Pentatonix ft. Dolly Parton

“Think of You” – Chris Young with Cassadee Pope

MELHOR MÚSICA COUNTRY

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey & Steven Lee Olsen, songwriters (Keith Urban)

“Die A Happy Man” – Sean Douglas, Thomas Rhett & Joe Spargur, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

“Humble and Kind” – Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw)

“My Church” – busbee & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“Vice” – Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

MELHOR PERFORMANCE COUNTRY SOLO

“Love Can Go To Hell” — Brandy Clark

“Vice” — Miranda Lambert

“My Church” — Maren Morris

“Church Bells” — Carrie Underwood

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban

MELHOR PERFORMANCE POP SOLO

“Hello” – Adele

“Hold Up” – Beyoncé

“Love Yourself” – Justin Bieber

“Piece By Piece (Idol Version) – Kelly Clarkson

“Dangerous Woman” – Ariana Grande

MELHOR ALBUM DE DANCE / ELETRÔNICO

Skin — Flume

Electronica 1: The Time Machine — Jean-Michel Jarre

Epoch — Tycho

Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future — Underworld

Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII — Louie Vega

MELHOR ÁLBUM POP TRADICIONAL

Cinema – Andrea Bocelli

Fallen Angels – Bob Dylan Stages Live – Josh Groban

Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin – Willie Nelson

Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway – Barbra Streisand

MELHOR GRAVAÇÃO DE DANCE MUSIC

“Tearing Me Up” – Bob Moses

“Don’t Let Me Down” – The Chainsmokers ft. Daya

“Never Be Like You” – Flume ft. Kai

“Rinse & Repeat” – Riton ft. Kah-Lo

“Drinkee” – Sofi Tukker

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE METAL

“Shock Me” – Baroness

“Silvera” – Gojira

“Rotting in Vain” – Korn

“Dystopia” – Megadeath

“The Price is Wrong” – Periphery

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Amy

Miles Ahead

Straight Outta Compton

Suicide Squad (Collector’s Edition)

Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“Can’t Stop The Feeling!” — Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar), Track from: Trolls

“Heathens” — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots), Track from: Suicide Squad

“Just Like Fire” — Oscar Holter, Max Martin, P!nk & Shellback, songwriters (P!nk), Track from: Alice Through The Looking Glass

“Purple Lamborghini” — Shamann Cooke, Sonny Moore & William Roberts, songwriters (Skrillex & Rick Ross), Track from: Suicide Squad

“Try Everything” — Mikkel S. Eriksen, Sia Furler & Tor Erik Hermansen, songwriters (Shakira), Track from: Zootopia

“The Veil” — Peter Gabriel, songwriter (Peter Gabriel), Track from: Snowden

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Bridge of Spies

Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight

The Revenant

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Stranger Things Volume 1

Stranger Things Volume 2

Best Music Video

“Formation” — Beyoncé

“River” — Leon Bridges

“Up & Up” — Coldplay

“Gosh” — Jamie XX

“Upside Down & Inside Out” — OK Go

Best Music Film

I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead (Steve Aoki)

The Beatle: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years (The Beatles)

Lemonade (Beyoncé)

The Music of Strangers (Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble)

American Saturday Night: Live from the Grand Ole Opry (Various Artists)