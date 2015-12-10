Alegrias e dissabores do Globo de Ouro

Reações mistas com as indicações ao Globo de Ouro de 2016, anunciadas hoje como um esquenta para a cerimônia de premiação da Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), agendada para 10 de janeiro nos EUA, tendo (o soberbo) Carol, de Todd Haynes, como favorito, disputando em cinco frentes na seara do drama (filme, direção, atriz para Cate Blanchett e para Rooney Mara, roteiro e trilha sonora). A tristeza é grande por um lado, com o fato de Que Horas Ela Volta?, de Anna Muylaert, não ter sido indicado a melhor filme de língua estrangeira, mas a festa no peito é enorme ao ver o conclave de críticos driblar preconceitos vetustos e indicar Sylvester Stallone ao prêmio de melhor ator coadjuvante por Creed: Nascido para Lutar. De quebra, Wagner Moura entrou no páreo dos seriados com sua interpretação cheia de carisma para Pablo Escobar em Narcos.

A celebração do longa de Haynes é a consolidação de uma carreira singular dentro da seara indie dos EUA, sobretudo da fase anos 1990, e uma conexão política de timbre poético com as lutas de afirmação LGBT a partir de uma história de amor entre duas mulheres. Não é um “filme gay” é um “filme de amor”, ponto, belo, comovente, daqueles de torcer para o beijo das protagonistas. Já nas atuações de elenco, é bom constatar o reconhecimento ao trabalho de Bryan Cranston, o Walter White de Breaking Bad, em Trumbo. E sobraram duas indicações para Mad Max: Estrada da Fúria, pela trilha musical e pela direção impecável de George Miller, num outro gesto de maturidade da HFPA. Os tempos estão mudando…

Confira a lista a seguir:

Cinema

Melhor filme, drama

“Spotlight”

“Carol”

“The Revenant”

“Mad Max: Fury Road”

“Room”

Melhor filme comédia/musical

“Joy”

“The Martian”

“Trainwreck”

“The Big Short”

“Spy”

Ator (drama)

Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Revenant”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Danish Girl”

Michael Fassbender, “Steve Jobs”

Will Smith, “Concussion”

Bryan Cranston, “Trumbo”

Ator (comédia/ musical)

Matt Damon, “The Martian”

Steve Carell, “The Big Short”

Al Pacino, “Danny Collins”

Mark Ruffalo, “Infinitely Polar Bear”

Christian Bale, “The Big Short”

Atriz (drama)

Brie Larson, “Room”

Saoirse Ronan, “Brooklyn”

Cate Blanchett, “Carol”

Alicia Vikander, “The Danish Girl”

Rooney Mara, “Carol”

Atriz (comédia/ musical)

Jennifer Lawrence, “Joy”

Amy Schumer, “Trainwreck”

Lily Tomlin, “Grandma”

Melissa McCarthy, “Spy”

Maggie Smith, “The Lady in the Van”

Diretor

Ridley Scott, “The Martian”

Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, “The Revenant”

Tom McCarthy, “Spotlight”

Todd Haynes, “Carol”

George Miller, “Mad Max: Fury Road”

Atriz coadjuvante

Kate Winslet, “Steve Jobs”

Jennifer Jason Leigh, “The Hateful Eight”

Jane Fonda, “Youth”

Alicia Vikander, “Ex Machina”

Helen Mirren, “Trumbo”

Ator coadjuvante

Sylvester Stallone, “Creed”

Idris Elba, “Beasts of No Nation”

Mark Rylance, “Bridge of Spies”

Michael Shannon, “99 Homes”

Paul Dano, “Love and Mercy”

Roteiro

“Spotlight”

“Steve Jobs”

“The Hateful Eight”

“Room”

“The Big Short”

Longa de animação

“Anomalisa”

“Inside Out”

“The Good Dinosaur”

“Shaun the Sheep Movie”

“The Peanuts Movie”

Trilha Sonora original

“Carol”

“The Danish Girl”

“The Revenant”

“Inside Out”

“Mad Max: Fury Road”

Canção

“One Kind of Love,” “Love & Mercy”

“Simple Song #3,” “Youth”

“See You Again,” “Furious 7”

“Love Me Like You Do,” “50 Shades of Grey”

“Writing’s on the Wall,” “Spectre”

Melhor filme estrangeiro

“Son of Saul”

“Mustang”

“The Fencer”

“Brand New Testament”

“The Club”

Televisão

Série de TV, drama

“Empire” (Fox)

“Mr. Robot” (USA)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“Outlander” (Starz)

“Narcos” (Netflix)

Série de TV Comédia

“Orange is the New Black” (Netflix)

“Silicon Valley” (HBO)

“Transparent” (Amazon)

“Veep” (HBO”

“Casual” (Hulu)

“Mozart in the Jungle” (Amazon)

Telefilme ou minissérie

“Fargo” (FX)

“American Crime” (ABC)

“American Horror Story: Hotel” (FX)

“Wolf Hall” (PBS)

“Flesh and Bone” (Starz)

Ator – série de drama

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan” (Showtime)

Wagner Moura, “Narcos” (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot” (USA)

Jon Hamm, “Mad Men” (AMC)

Ator – série de comédia

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent” (Amazon)

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None” (Netflix)

Rob Lowe, “The Grinder” (Fox)

Will Forte, “Last Man on Earth” (Fox)

Patrick Stewart, “Blunt Talk” (Starz)

Gael Garcia Bernal, “Mozart in the Jungle” (Netflix)

Atriz – série de drama

Taraji P. Henson, “Empire”

Viola Davis, “How to Get Away With Murder” (ABC)

Robin Wright, “House of Cards” (Netflix)

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander” (Starz)

Eva Green, “Penny Dreadful”

Atriz – série de comédia

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” (HBO)

Gina Rodriguez, “Jane the Virgin” (CW)

Lily Tomlin, “Grace & Frankie” (Netflix)

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Scream Queens” (Fox)

Rachel Bloom, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (CW)

Ator em telefilme ou minissérie

Oscar Isaac, “Show Me a Hero” (HBO)

Patrick Wilson, “Fargo” (FX)

Idris Elba, “Luther” (BBC America)

David Oyelowo, “Nightingale” (HBO)

Mark Rylance, “Wolf Hall” (PBS)

Atriz coadjuvante em série, minissérie ou telefilme

Regina King, “American Crime” (ABC)

Uzo Aduba, “Orange is the New Black”

Joanne Froggatt, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)

Maura Tierney, “The Affair” (Showtime)

Judith Light, “Transparent” (Amazon)

Ator coadjuvante em série, minissérie ou telefilme

Damian Lewis, “Wolf Hall” (CBS)

Christian Slater, “Mr. Robot” (USA)

Alan Cumming, “The Good Wife” (CBS)

Ben Mendelsohn, “Bloodline” (Netflix)

Tobias Menzies, “Outlander”