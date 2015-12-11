A primeira chamada para a Berlinale

Uma armada norte-americana promete mobilizar o 66º Festival de Berlim (11 a 21 de fevereiro) a julgar pela primeira lista de concorrentes ao Urso de Ouro anunciados na manhã desta sexta-feira na Alemanha. Tem EUA e Canadá na cabeça, com jovens diretores-autores no certame. Um dos títulos que causaram maior surpresa foi a produção Midnight Special, de Jeff Nichols (O Abrigo), prometida para Cannes e que agora adentra o coração da Berlinale, levando Michael Shannon e Kirsten Dunst consigo, numa trama em tom de thriller. Muito se espera também de Genius, com Jude Law e Colin Firth narrando a saga real de Max Perkins, um dos mais prestigiados editores da literatura.

Fora de concurso brota Where to Invade Next, inédito de Michael Moore sobre o intervencionismo americano pelo mundo.

Competition

Boris sans Béatrice (Boris without Béatrice)

Canada

By Denis Côté (Vic+Flo Saw a Bear)

With James Hyndman, Simone-Elise Girard, Denis Lavant, Isolda Dychauk, Dounia Sichov

World premiere

Genius

United Kingdom / USA

By Michael Grandage

With Colin Firth, Jude Law, Nicole Kidman, Laura Linney, Guy Pearce, Dominic West

World premiere – first feature

Jeder stirbt für sich allein (Alone in Berlin)

Germany / France / United Kingdom

By Vincent Perez (The Secret)

With Brendan Gleeson, Emma Thompson, Daniel Brühl, Mikael Persbrandt

World Premiere

Midnight Special

USA

By Jeff Nichols (Mud, Take Shelter)

With Michael Shannon, Joel Edgerton, Kirsten Dunst, Adam Driver, Jaedan Lieberher, Sam Shepard

World premiere

Zero Days – documentary

USA

By Alex Gibney (Taxi to the Dark Side)

World premiere

Berlinale Special

The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble – documentary

USA

By Morgan Neville (Twenty Feet from Stardom)

European premiere

The Seasons in Quincy: Four Portraits of John Berger – documentary

United Kingdom

By Colin MacCabe, Christopher Roth, Bartek Dziadosz, Tilda Swinton

World Premiere

Where To Invade Next – documentary

USA

By Michael Moore (Fahrenheit 9/11, Bowling for Columbine)

European premiere