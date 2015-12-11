A primeira chamada para a Berlinale

Rodrigo Fonseca
11 Dezembro 2015 | 10h07
Uma armada norte-americana promete mobilizar o 66º Festival de Berlim (11 a 21 de fevereiro) a julgar pela primeira lista de concorrentes ao Urso de Ouro anunciados na manhã desta sexta-feira na Alemanha. Tem EUA e Canadá na cabeça, com jovens diretores-autores no certame. Um dos títulos que causaram maior surpresa foi a produção Midnight Special, de Jeff Nichols (O Abrigo), prometida para Cannes e que agora adentra o coração da Berlinale, levando Michael Shannon e Kirsten Dunst consigo, numa trama em tom de thriller. Muito se espera também de Genius, com Jude Law e Colin Firth narrando a saga real de Max Perkins, um dos mais prestigiados editores da literatura.
Fora de concurso brota Where to Invade Next, inédito de Michael Moore sobre o intervencionismo americano pelo mundo.
Competition
Boris sans Béatrice (Boris without Béatrice)
Canada
By Denis Côté (Vic+Flo Saw a Bear)
With James Hyndman, Simone-Elise Girard, Denis Lavant, Isolda Dychauk, Dounia Sichov
World premiere
Genius
United Kingdom / USA
By Michael Grandage
With Colin Firth, Jude Law, Nicole Kidman, Laura Linney, Guy Pearce, Dominic West
World premiere – first feature
Jeder stirbt für sich allein (Alone in Berlin)
Germany / France / United Kingdom
By Vincent Perez (The Secret)
With Brendan Gleeson, Emma Thompson, Daniel Brühl, Mikael Persbrandt
World Premiere
Midnight Special
USA
By Jeff Nichols (Mud, Take Shelter)
With Michael Shannon, Joel Edgerton, Kirsten Dunst, Adam Driver, Jaedan Lieberher, Sam Shepard
World premiere
Zero Days – documentary
USA
By Alex Gibney (Taxi to the Dark Side)
World premiere
Berlinale Special
The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble – documentary
USA
By Morgan Neville (Twenty Feet from Stardom)
European premiere
The Seasons in Quincy: Four Portraits of John Berger – documentary
United Kingdom
By Colin MacCabe, Christopher Roth, Bartek Dziadosz, Tilda Swinton
World Premiere
Where To Invade Next – documentary
USA
By Michael Moore (Fahrenheit 9/11, Bowling for Columbine)
European premiere