Truffaut e De Sica terão filmes restaurados exibidos em Veneza



Beijos Roubados, de François Truffaut, e Umberto D., de Vittorio De Sica, estão entre as obras-primas restauradas, que serão exibidas em cópias novas na seção Venice Days, do Festival de Veneza deste ano (27 de agosto a 6 de setembro). A seção foi criada em 2012 e tem sido um refresco para os cinéfilos que acompanham a Mostra. São (quase) sempre grandes filmes há muito fora de circulação, ou aos quais só temos acesso em DVD. O que é muito bom, mas não é a mesma coisa. Aqui, eles vão para onde foram concebidos – para a tela grande, para plateias atentas. É uma delícia. Abaixo, os filmes restaurados para este ano:

The 2014 Venice Classics line up:

Features

Baisers volés (Stolen Kisses), dir François Truffaut (France, 1968, Colour) restored by : Mk2

Bez końca (No End), dir Krzysztof Kieślowski (Poland, 1984, 108’, Colour) restored by: Studio Filmowe Tor with the support of the National Audiovisual Institute (the Multiannual Government Programme Culture +) and the Polish Film Institute

Gelin (Bride), dir Omer Lütfi Akad (Turkey, 1973, 92’, Colour) restored by: Erman Film

Guys and Dolls, dir Joseph L. Mankiewicz (USA, 1955, 150’, Colour) restored by: Warner Bros. Motion Pictures Imaging and Samuel Goldwyn

Kanojo dake ga shitteiru (Only She Knows), dir Takahashi Osamu (Japan, 1960, 63’, B&W) restored by: Shochiku Co. Ltd and TOKYO FILMeX

L’udienza (Papal Audience/The Audience), dir Marco Ferreri (Italy/France, 1971, 112’, Colour) restored by: Cineteca di Bologna and Museo Nazionale del Cinema di Torino, in collaboration with Cristaldi Film

La Cina è vicina (China is near), dir Marco Bellocchio(Italy, 1967, 108’, B&W) restored by: Sony Pictures Entertainment (period copy used as reference from the Historic Archives of the Contemporary Arts of the Biennale di Venezia – ASAC), in collaboration with the Cineteca di Bologna

Mouchette, dir Robert Bresson (France, 1967, 82’, B&W) restored by: Argos Films, with the support of the Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée (CNC)

Senza pietà (Without Pity), dir Alberto Lattuada (Italy, 1948, 89’, B&W) restored by: CSC – Cineteca Nazionale di Roma, in collaboration with Cristaldi Film

The Innocents, dir Jack Clayton (United Kingdom/USA, 1961, 100’, B&W) restored by: Twentieth Century Fox

The Iron Mask, dir Allan Dwan (USA, 1929, 97’, B&W) restored by: The Museum of Modern Art, New York

The Man From Laramie, dir Anthony Mann (USA, 1955, 102’, Colour) restored by: Sony Pictures Entertainment

The Tales of Hoffmann, dir Michael Powell, Emeric Pressburger (United Kingdom, 1951, 138’, Colour) restored by: The Film Foundation and the BFI National Archive in association with Studiocanal. The funding for the restoration was kindly granted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, by the Franco-American Cultural Fund, The Film Foundation, and the Louis B. Mayer Foundation

The Tragedy of Macbeth, dir Roman Polanski (United Kingdom/USA, 1971, 140’, Colour) restored by: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Todo modo, dir Elio Petri (Italy/France, 1976, 125’, Colour) restored by: Cineteca di Bologna and Museo Nazionale del Cinema di Torino, in collaboration with Surf Film

Umberto D, dir Vittorio De Sica (Italy, 1952, 91’, B&W) restored by: CSC – Cineteca Nazionale di Roma, in collaboration with the Cineteca di Bologna, the Associazione Vittorio De Sica and RTI

Una giornata particolare (A Special Day), dir Ettore Scola (Italy/France, 1977, 110’, Colour) restored by: CSC – Cineteca Nazionale di Roma, in collaboration with Surf Film

Ya Shagayu po Moskve (Walking the Streets of Moscow), dir Georgiy Daneljia (USSR, 1963, 78’, B&W) restored by: Gosfilmofond

Shorts

L’amour existe (Love Exists), dir Maurice Pialat (France, 1961, 19’, B&W) restored by: Les Films de la Pléiade/Les Films du Jeudi and L’Agence du court métrage, with the support of the Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée (CNC)

Arlecchino (Harlequin), dir Giuliano Montaldo (Italy, 1983, 8’, Colour) restored by: Rai Radiotelevisione Italiana and CSC–Cineteca Nazionale di Roma, in collaboration with the Associazione Italiana per le Ricerche di Storia del Cinema

L’avventura di un soldato (The Adventure of a Soldier) –episode from L’amore difficile (Of Wayward Love), dir Nino Manfredi (Italy/Germany, 1962, 25’, Colour) restored by: CSC–Cineteca Nazionale di Roma, with the collaboration of Erminia Manfredi, Dalia Events and Onni

