Com Na Estrada Walter Salles disputa Palma de Ouro

A programação de Cannes vai aí abaixo. Dá água na boca. Sorte de quem vai.

COMPETIÇÃO

“Moonrise Kingdom”, de Wes Anderson (filme de abertura)

“De Rouille et D’Os”, de Jacques Audiard

“Holy Motors”, de Leos Carax

“Cosmopolis”, de David Cronenberg

“The Paperboy”, de Lee Daniels

“Killing Them Softly”, de Andrew Dominik

“Reality”, de Matteo Garrone

“Love”, de Michael Haneke

“Lawless”, de John Hillcoat

“In Another Country”, de Sangsoo Hong

“Taste of Money”, de Sangsoo Im

“Like Someone in Love”, de Abba Kiarostami

“The Angel’s Share”, de Ken Loach

“In the Fog”, de Sergei Loznitsa

“Beyond the Hills”, de Christian Mungiu

“After the Battle”, de Yoursry Nasrallah

“Mud”, de Jeff Nichols

“Vous n’avez Encore Rien Vu”, de Alain Resnais

“Post Tenebras Lux”, de Carlos Reygadas

“Na Estrada”, de Walter Salles

“Paradise: Love”, de Ulrich Seidl

“The Hunt”, de Thomas Vinterberg

Un Certain Regard

“7 Days in Havana”, Benicio del Toro, Pablo Trapero, Julio Medem, Elia Suleiman, Juan Carlos Tabio, Gaspar Noe, Laurent Cantet

“11.25 The Day He Chose His Own Fate”, Koji Wakamatsu

“Antiviral”, Brandon Cronenberg

“Beasts of the Southern Wild”, Benh Zeitlin

“Confession of a Child of the Century”, Sylvie Verheyde

“Despues de Lúcia”, Michel Franco

“La Pirogue”, Moussa Toure

“La Playa”, Juan Andres Arango

“Laurence Anyways”, Xavier Dolan

“Le grand soir”, Benoit Delepine, Gustave Kervern

“Les Chevaux de Dieu”, Nabil Ayouch

“Loving Without Reason”, Joachim Lafosse

“Miss Lovely”, Ashim Ahluwalia

“Mystery”, Lou Ye

“Student”, Darezhan Omirbayev

“Trois mondes”, Catherine Corsini

“White Elephant”, Pablo Trapero

Exibições especiais

“A musica segundo Tom Jobim”, Nelson Pereira Dos Santos

“The Central Park Five”, Ken Burns, Sarah Burns, David McMahon

“Der Mull im Garten Eden”, Fatih Akin«

“Journal de France”, Claudine Nougaret, Raymond Depardon

“Les Invisibles”, Sebastien Lifshitz

“Mekong Hotel”, Apichatpong Weerasethakul

“Roman Polanski: A Film Memoir”, Laurent Bouzereau

“Villegas”, Gonzalo Tobal