Vídeo de Cursed Sleep, com Bonnie "Prince" Billy

[kml_flashembed movie=”http://www.youtube.com/v/UBJ4ekzclPk” width=”425″ height=”350″ wmode=”transparent” /]

A letra vai embaixo:

I slept sweetly unpretending

that the night was always ending

she breathes lightly right next to me

and I dreamed of her inside of me

and in my dream she sang so sweetly

a melody I hope to sing

so enslaved by her sweet wonder

it cut my legs and ?? hunger

she sang my name and so engulfed

and I cried and felt my legs fail

in her arms I trembled electric

and she led me and she held me

then waking she was older still

and holds my love against it’s will

in spell cast with her palms extended

cursed love is never ended

cursed eyes are never closing

cursed arms are never closing

cursed children never rising

cursed me never despising

oh I am loving always holding

epic song it tells of how

of she and I are living now

Dawn: cursed love (repeat)