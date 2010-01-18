O derradeiro

Estadão
18 Janeiro 2010 | 15h01
Esperei terminar 2009 para ver, na real quais eram os melhores do ano. Como nem eu confio só na minha opinião chamei meu amigo Daniel Benevides para um balanço. Nós dois escolhemos, de forma totalmente independente, 50 álbuns de 2009. No final, sem nenhum arranjo prévio, 25 dos discos eram os mesmos. Claro que a vizinhança conta, mas o legal que é os outros 25 eram bem diferentes. Então resolvi que essas duas listas renderiam três podcasts. Um com músicas dos 25 álbuns que mais gostamos. Um com 15 que ficarm de fora da lista do Daniel e um com 15 da minha lista. Neste primeiro programa com as 25, a ordem é justamente a dos discos que chegaram ao topo da lista, somadas as nossas opiniões. O que eu achei legal e surpreendente, no final, foi o número de artistas brasileiros nas listas. O lado ruim é que com esses tr~es podcasts, vou encerrar o Discofonia. Depois de quase 5 anos, é hora de dar um tempo.
Mas, para terminar com o astral alto, aí vão as listas de sons deste primeiro podcast:
David Sylvian
1. Small Metal Gods – David Sylvian
2. Stillness is the Move – Dirty Projectors
3. Bubuia – Céu
4. My Girls – Animal Collective
5. Triunfo – Emicida
6. Recado pro Pio Lobato – Lucas Santtana
7. Islands – The XX
8. Criminals – Atlas Sound
9. Seven – Fever Ray
10. Deserto Vermelho – Romulo Fróes
11. Junk Magic – Craig Taborn
12. Eid Ma Clack Shaw – Bill Callahan
13. Giving Away the Bride – Califone
14. Echo Party (trecho) – Edan
15. Phonbos – Darcy James Argues’s Secret Society
16. Anti- Orgasm – Sonic Youth
17. Aquarius Sabotage – Flaming Lips
18. I Man – King Midas Sound
19. Space Mountain – Fuck Buttons
20. Drive to Dallas – Fiery Furnaces
21. Can I Get U Hi? – Sa-Ra Creative Partners
22. A Casa é Sua – Arnaldo Antunes
23. Laura Te Espera com uma Arma na Mão – Stela Campos
24. Two Weeks – Grizzly Bear
25. Música para Colocar naquele Som com Despertador – Lulina
Depois do melhor, as excentricidade de cada um, começando pelo podcast com as 15 de Daniel Benevides:
1. The Original Man – Fredo Viola
Fredo Viola
2. New Wu – Raekwon
3. Anunciação – Letieres Leite & Orkestra Rumpilezz
4. Auditorium – Mos Def
5. Jealous of Roses – Bibio
6. Lips – Micachu & The Shapes
7. Marrow – St Vincent
8. Time of the Assassin – Charlotte Gainsbourg
9. Feather – Little Dragon
10. Mirrored and Reverse – White Denin
11. Three Decades – The Horrors
12. Lisztomania – Phoenix
13. Out of the Blue – Julian Casablancas
14. Cornerstone – Arctic Monkeys
15. Focus – Bill Frisell
Os 50 álbuns do Daniel:
1. Dirty Projector – Bitte Orca
2. Atlas Sound – Logos
3. Fredo Viola – The Turn
4. David Sylvian – Manafon
5. Craig Taborn – Junk Magic
6. Raekwon – Only Built 4 Cuban Linx Part II
7. Céu – Vagarosa
8. Emicida – Para Quem já Mordeu um Cachorro Por Comida, Até que eu Cheguei Longe
9. Fever Ray – Fever Ray
10. Lucas Santtana – Sem Nostalgia
11. Bill Callahan – Sometimes I Wish I Were an Eagle
12. Edan – Echo Party
13. Animal Collective – Merryweather Post Pavillion
14. The XX – XX
15. White Denin – Fits
16. Romulo Fróes – Não Chão Sem o Chão
17. Julian Casablancas – Phrazes for the Young
18. Califone – All My Friends Are Funeral Singers
19. Mos Def – Ecstatic
20. Bill Frisell – Disfarmer
21. Sa-Ra Creative Partners – Nuclear Evolution: The Age of Love
22. Micachu & The Shapes – Jewellery
23. Fuck Buttons – Tarot Sport
24. Arctic Monkeys – Humbug
25. Bibio – Ambivalence Avenue
26. Charlotte Gainsbourg – IRM
27. Leonard Cohen – Live in London
28. Letieres Leite & Orkestra Rumpilezz – Letieres Leite & Orkestra Rumpilezz
29. Gustavo Ceratti – Fuerza Natural
30. Stela Campos – Mustang Bar
31. Flaming Lips – Embryonic
32. Phoenix – Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix
33. King Midas Sound – Waiting For You
34. Darcy James Argues’s Secret Society – Infernal Machines
35. Grizzly Bear – Veckatimest
36. Yeah, Yeah, Yeahs – It´s Blitz!
37. Fiery Furnaces – I´m Going Away
38. St Vincent – Actor
39. Arnaldo Antunes – Iê, Iê, Iê
40. The Horrors – Primary Colours
41. Lulina – Cristalina
42. Bruce Springsteen – Working on a Dream
43. Sonic Youth – The Eternal
44. Otto – Certa Manhã Acordei de Sonhos Intranquilos
45. Air – Love 2
46. Little Dragon – Machine Dreams
47. Rodrigo Campos – São Mateus Não é um Lugar Assim Tão Longe
48. Them Crooked Vultures – Them Crooked Vultures
49. Norah Jones – The Fall
50. Tiê – Sweet Jardim
E, para terminar, o programa derradeiro com as minhas 15 idiossincráticas:
1. One Million Years Ago – Broadcast & Focus Group
Broadcast
2. Untiteld 2 – Joelle Leandre & William Parker
3. Mind Games – Ivo Perelman
4. Can I Hold You for a Minute? – Fire!
5.Opaue – Hildur Gudnadóttir
6. All Day Monday and Tuesday – Richard Youngs
7. They Called Me to the Window – Josephine Foster
8. The Crying Light – Antony & the Johnsons
9. So High – Dredd Foole & Ed Yazijian
10. Underground Resistance – Black Sheep
11. Padre Baloeiro – + 2
12. Hibakúsja – Ben Frost
13. Pattern 3 – Moriz von Oswald Trio
14. Alice – Sunn O)))
15. There’s a Party – N.A.S.A
Os meus 50:
1. David Sylvian – Manafon
2. Céu – Vagarosa
3. Broadcast & Focus Group – Broadcast & Focus Group Investigate Witch Cults of the Radio Age
4. Animal Collective – Merryweather Post Pavillion
5. Dirty Projector – Bitte Orca
6. Joelle Leandre & William Parker – Live at Dunois
7. Josephine Foster – Graphic as a Star
8. Richard Youngs – Under Stellar Stream
9. + 2 – Imã
10. Hildur Gudnadottir – Without Sinking
11. Ivo Perelman – Mind Games
12. Jim O’Rourke – The Visitor
13. Sonic Youth – The Eternal
14. Fire! – You Liked Me Five Minutes Ago
15. Sunn O))) – Monoliths & Dimensions
16. Moriz von Oswald Trio – Vertical Ascent
17. Black Sheep – Kiss My Sweet Apocalypse
18. Emicida – Para Quem já Mordeu um Cachorro Por Comida, Até que eu Cheguei Longe
19. Dredd Foole & Ed Yazijian – That Lonesome Road Between Hurt and Soul
20. Darcy James Argues’s Secret Society – Infernal Machines
21. Antony & the Johnsons – The Crying Light
22. The XX – XX
23. Lucas Santtana – Sem Nostalgia
24. Ben Frost – By the Throat
25. Romulo Fróes – Não Chão Sem o Chão
26. Califone – All My Friends Are Funeral Singers
27. Flaming Lips – Embryonic
28. Fiery Furnaces – I´m Going Away
29. N.A.S.A – The Spirit of Apollo
30. Fever Ray – Fever Ray
31. King Midas Sound – Waiting For You
32. September Collective – Always Breading Monsters
33. Bill Callahan – Sometimes I Wish I Were an Eagle
34. Steve Lehman – Travail, Transformation and Flow
35. Atlas Sound – Logos
36. Japandroids – Post Nothing
37. Arnaldo Antunes – Iê, Iê, Iê
38. Ben Neil – Night Science
39. Craig Taborn – Junk Magic
40. Telefon Tel Aviv – Immolate Yourself
41. Edan – Echo Party
42. Fuck Buttons – Tarot Sport
43. Current 93 – Aleph at Hallucinatory Mountain
44. Grizzly Bear – Veckatimest
45. Jah Wobble and the Chinese Dub Orchestra – Chinese Dub
46. LSD March – Under Milk Wood
47. O Degrau – O Fantasma da Light
48. Stela Campos – Mustang Bar
49. Sa-Ra Creative Partners – Nuclear Evolution: The Age of Love
50. Lulina – Cristalina