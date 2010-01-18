O derradeiro

Esperei terminar 2009 para ver, na real quais eram os melhores do ano. Como nem eu confio só na minha opinião chamei meu amigo Daniel Benevides para um balanço. Nós dois escolhemos, de forma totalmente independente, 50 álbuns de 2009. No final, sem nenhum arranjo prévio, 25 dos discos eram os mesmos. Claro que a vizinhança conta, mas o legal que é os outros 25 eram bem diferentes. Então resolvi que essas duas listas renderiam três podcasts. Um com músicas dos 25 álbuns que mais gostamos. Um com 15 que ficarm de fora da lista do Daniel e um com 15 da minha lista. Neste primeiro programa com as 25, a ordem é justamente a dos discos que chegaram ao topo da lista, somadas as nossas opiniões. O que eu achei legal e surpreendente, no final, foi o número de artistas brasileiros nas listas. O lado ruim é que com esses tr~es podcasts, vou encerrar o Discofonia. Depois de quase 5 anos, é hora de dar um tempo.

Mas, para terminar com o astral alto, aí vão as listas de sons deste primeiro podcast:

David Sylvian

1. Small Metal Gods – David Sylvian

2. Stillness is the Move – Dirty Projectors

3. Bubuia – Céu

4. My Girls – Animal Collective

5. Triunfo – Emicida

6. Recado pro Pio Lobato – Lucas Santtana

7. Islands – The XX

8. Criminals – Atlas Sound

9. Seven – Fever Ray

10. Deserto Vermelho – Romulo Fróes

11. Junk Magic – Craig Taborn

12. Eid Ma Clack Shaw – Bill Callahan

13. Giving Away the Bride – Califone

14. Echo Party (trecho) – Edan

15. Phonbos – Darcy James Argues’s Secret Society

16. Anti- Orgasm – Sonic Youth

17. Aquarius Sabotage – Flaming Lips

18. I Man – King Midas Sound

19. Space Mountain – Fuck Buttons

20. Drive to Dallas – Fiery Furnaces

21. Can I Get U Hi? – Sa-Ra Creative Partners

22. A Casa é Sua – Arnaldo Antunes

23. Laura Te Espera com uma Arma na Mão – Stela Campos

24. Two Weeks – Grizzly Bear

25. Música para Colocar naquele Som com Despertador – Lulina

Depois do melhor, as excentricidade de cada um, começando pelo podcast com as 15 de Daniel Benevides:

1. The Original Man – Fredo Viola

Fredo Viola

2. New Wu – Raekwon

3. Anunciação – Letieres Leite & Orkestra Rumpilezz

4. Auditorium – Mos Def

5. Jealous of Roses – Bibio

6. Lips – Micachu & The Shapes

7. Marrow – St Vincent

8. Time of the Assassin – Charlotte Gainsbourg

9. Feather – Little Dragon

10. Mirrored and Reverse – White Denin

11. Three Decades – The Horrors

12. Lisztomania – Phoenix

13. Out of the Blue – Julian Casablancas

14. Cornerstone – Arctic Monkeys

15. Focus – Bill Frisell

Os 50 álbuns do Daniel:

1. Dirty Projector – Bitte Orca

2. Atlas Sound – Logos

3. Fredo Viola – The Turn

4. David Sylvian – Manafon

5. Craig Taborn – Junk Magic

6. Raekwon – Only Built 4 Cuban Linx Part II

7. Céu – Vagarosa

8. Emicida – Para Quem já Mordeu um Cachorro Por Comida, Até que eu Cheguei Longe

9. Fever Ray – Fever Ray

10. Lucas Santtana – Sem Nostalgia

11. Bill Callahan – Sometimes I Wish I Were an Eagle

12. Edan – Echo Party

13. Animal Collective – Merryweather Post Pavillion

14. The XX – XX

15. White Denin – Fits

16. Romulo Fróes – Não Chão Sem o Chão

17. Julian Casablancas – Phrazes for the Young

18. Califone – All My Friends Are Funeral Singers

19. Mos Def – Ecstatic

20. Bill Frisell – Disfarmer

21. Sa-Ra Creative Partners – Nuclear Evolution: The Age of Love

22. Micachu & The Shapes – Jewellery

23. Fuck Buttons – Tarot Sport

24. Arctic Monkeys – Humbug

25. Bibio – Ambivalence Avenue

26. Charlotte Gainsbourg – IRM

27. Leonard Cohen – Live in London

28. Letieres Leite & Orkestra Rumpilezz – Letieres Leite & Orkestra Rumpilezz

29. Gustavo Ceratti – Fuerza Natural

30. Stela Campos – Mustang Bar

31. Flaming Lips – Embryonic

32. Phoenix – Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix

33. King Midas Sound – Waiting For You

34. Darcy James Argues’s Secret Society – Infernal Machines

35. Grizzly Bear – Veckatimest

36. Yeah, Yeah, Yeahs – It´s Blitz!

37. Fiery Furnaces – I´m Going Away

38. St Vincent – Actor

39. Arnaldo Antunes – Iê, Iê, Iê

40. The Horrors – Primary Colours

41. Lulina – Cristalina

42. Bruce Springsteen – Working on a Dream

43. Sonic Youth – The Eternal

44. Otto – Certa Manhã Acordei de Sonhos Intranquilos

45. Air – Love 2

46. Little Dragon – Machine Dreams

47. Rodrigo Campos – São Mateus Não é um Lugar Assim Tão Longe

48. Them Crooked Vultures – Them Crooked Vultures

49. Norah Jones – The Fall

50. Tiê – Sweet Jardim

E, para terminar, o programa derradeiro com as minhas 15 idiossincráticas:

1. One Million Years Ago – Broadcast & Focus Group

Broadcast

2. Untiteld 2 – Joelle Leandre & William Parker

3. Mind Games – Ivo Perelman

4. Can I Hold You for a Minute? – Fire!

5.Opaue – Hildur Gudnadóttir

6. All Day Monday and Tuesday – Richard Youngs

7. They Called Me to the Window – Josephine Foster

8. The Crying Light – Antony & the Johnsons

9. So High – Dredd Foole & Ed Yazijian

10. Underground Resistance – Black Sheep

11. Padre Baloeiro – + 2

12. Hibakúsja – Ben Frost

13. Pattern 3 – Moriz von Oswald Trio

14. Alice – Sunn O)))

15. There’s a Party – N.A.S.A

Os meus 50:

1. David Sylvian – Manafon

2. Céu – Vagarosa

3. Broadcast & Focus Group – Broadcast & Focus Group Investigate Witch Cults of the Radio Age

4. Animal Collective – Merryweather Post Pavillion

5. Dirty Projector – Bitte Orca

6. Joelle Leandre & William Parker – Live at Dunois

7. Josephine Foster – Graphic as a Star

8. Richard Youngs – Under Stellar Stream

9. + 2 – Imã

10. Hildur Gudnadottir – Without Sinking

11. Ivo Perelman – Mind Games

12. Jim O’Rourke – The Visitor

13. Sonic Youth – The Eternal

14. Fire! – You Liked Me Five Minutes Ago

15. Sunn O))) – Monoliths & Dimensions

16. Moriz von Oswald Trio – Vertical Ascent

17. Black Sheep – Kiss My Sweet Apocalypse

18. Emicida – Para Quem já Mordeu um Cachorro Por Comida, Até que eu Cheguei Longe

19. Dredd Foole & Ed Yazijian – That Lonesome Road Between Hurt and Soul

20. Darcy James Argues’s Secret Society – Infernal Machines

21. Antony & the Johnsons – The Crying Light

22. The XX – XX

23. Lucas Santtana – Sem Nostalgia

24. Ben Frost – By the Throat

25. Romulo Fróes – Não Chão Sem o Chão

26. Califone – All My Friends Are Funeral Singers

27. Flaming Lips – Embryonic

28. Fiery Furnaces – I´m Going Away

29. N.A.S.A – The Spirit of Apollo

30. Fever Ray – Fever Ray

31. King Midas Sound – Waiting For You

32. September Collective – Always Breading Monsters

33. Bill Callahan – Sometimes I Wish I Were an Eagle

34. Steve Lehman – Travail, Transformation and Flow

35. Atlas Sound – Logos

36. Japandroids – Post Nothing

37. Arnaldo Antunes – Iê, Iê, Iê

38. Ben Neil – Night Science

39. Craig Taborn – Junk Magic

40. Telefon Tel Aviv – Immolate Yourself

41. Edan – Echo Party

42. Fuck Buttons – Tarot Sport

43. Current 93 – Aleph at Hallucinatory Mountain

44. Grizzly Bear – Veckatimest

45. Jah Wobble and the Chinese Dub Orchestra – Chinese Dub

46. LSD March – Under Milk Wood

47. O Degrau – O Fantasma da Light

48. Stela Campos – Mustang Bar

49. Sa-Ra Creative Partners – Nuclear Evolution: The Age of Love

50. Lulina – Cristalina