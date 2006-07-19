No, no, no, no, no surprises

De novo, o Mercury Prize, o prêmio de música mais importante do Reino Unido, mistrura alhos com bugalhos para escolher o melhor do ano. Como disse o vencedor do ano passado Antony, do Antony and the Johnsons, “É como uma disputa entre uma laranja e uma nave espacial”. Veja os indicados a melhor disco do ano:

Arctic Monkeys – Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not

Isobel Campbell and Mark Lanegan – Ballad of the Broken Seas

Editors – The Back Room

Guillemots – Through the Windowpane

Richard Hawley – Coles Corner

Hot Chip – The Warning

Muse – Black Holes and Revelations

Zoe Rahman – Melting Pot

Lou Rhodes – Beloved One

Scritti Politti – White Bread, Black Beer

Sway – This Is My Demo

Thom Yorke – The Eraser

Via The Guardian