No, no, no, no, no surprises

19 Julho 2006 | 12h55
De novo, o Mercury Prize, o prêmio de música mais importante do Reino Unido, mistrura alhos com bugalhos para escolher o melhor do ano. Como disse o vencedor do ano passado Antony, do Antony and the Johnsons, “É como uma disputa entre uma laranja e uma nave espacial”. Veja os indicados a melhor disco do ano:
Arctic Monkeys – Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not
Isobel Campbell and Mark Lanegan – Ballad of the Broken Seas
Editors – The Back Room
Guillemots – Through the Windowpane
Richard Hawley – Coles Corner
Hot Chip – The Warning
Muse – Black Holes and Revelations
Zoe Rahman – Melting Pot
Lou Rhodes – Beloved One
Scritti Politti – White Bread, Black Beer
Sway – This Is My Demo
Thom Yorke – The Eraser
Via The Guardian