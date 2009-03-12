Meu primeiro disco

Tá rolando no Facebook uma brincadeira divertida. Como fazer o seu primeiro disco. Quem deu a dica primeiro foi a Beth Slamek. O meu é esse aí. O nome da banda é meio coxinha, mas o título é sensacional. Veja abaixo como fazer o seu: 1 – Go to ‘wikipedia.’ Hit ‘random’ or click http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Special:Random The first random wikipedia article you get is the name of your band. 2 – Go to ‘Random quotations’ or click http://www.quotationspage.com/random.php3 The last four or five words of the very last quote of the page is the title of your first album. 3 – Go to flickr and click on ‘explore the last seven days’ or click http://www.flickr.com/explore/interesting/7days Third picture, no matter what it is, will be your album cover. 4 – Use photoshop or similar to put it all together. 5 – Post it to FB with this text in the ‘caption’ and TAG the friends you want to join in. (you can untag yourself if you don’t want this photo up

