Meia hora de shuffle – Tom Waits

1. Writer?s Block ? Peter Bjorn and John ? Writer?s Block 2. Compassion ? Ornette Coleman ? Tomorrow Is the Question 3. Altar Boy ? Tom Waits ? Orphans: Brawlers, Bawlers & Bastards 4. JD ? Bardo Pond ? On the Ellipse 5. Cindy Eletronium ? Raymond Scott ? OHM: The Early Gurus of Electronic Music 6. Black Dawn ? Bill Laswell & Pete Namlook ? Psychonavigation ‘Altar boy’ está em Orphans: Brawlers, Bawlers & Bastards, coletânea fantástica de três discos, lançada em 2006 e que reúne uma séire de canções perdidas, gravações raras etc. O que me interessa em ‘Altar boy’, uma balada típica de Tom Waits, teatral, puxada pelo piano, é justamente a relação entre sagrado e profano, que está na história desse coroinha velho e arruinado que se funde com a mitologia de vagabundo tão cara ao Tom Waits, ou como ele coloca na letra: ‘He?s an ol’ altar boy/Lying out there in the street/He?s an ol’ alter boy/Bound up in leather and chains/ That?s why I?m feeling so blue/I’m an old altar boy/ What about you?’ Download Tom Waits – Altar Boy

