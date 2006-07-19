Estadão
19 Julho 2006 | 17h16
Nos últimos dias tenho ouvido The Eraser, do Thom York, no repeat. Hoje acordei ouvindo o disco e, logo depois, vi um vídeo dele com o Johnny Greenwood, guitarrista do Radiohead, no programa de TV do Henry Rollings. Para minha felicidade, uma das músicas tocadas foi Cymbal Rush, que fecha o disco e tem um clima asfixiante, de deixar qualquer um atordoado. Já ouvi mais umas três vezes hoje à tarde. Não consigo enjoar do Thom Yorke…
Abaixo, vai a letra da música.
Try to save it but it doesn’t come off the rock
Try to build a wall that is high enough
It’s all boiling over a
All boiling over
Try to save your house
Try to save your songs
Try to run
But it follows you up a hill
It’s all boiling over
All boiling over
Your little voice
Your little voice
No more conversation
No more conversation
You should took me out when you had the chance
You should took me out when you had the chance
All the rooms were numbered
And the losers turned away
Don’t turn away
Don’t turn away