[kml_flashembed movie=”http://www.youtube.com/v/J4DTuDllIkM” width=”425″ height=”350″ wmode=”transparent” /]

Nos últimos dias tenho ouvido The Eraser, do Thom York, no repeat. Hoje acordei ouvindo o disco e, logo depois, vi um vídeo dele com o Johnny Greenwood, guitarrista do Radiohead, no programa de TV do Henry Rollings. Para minha felicidade, uma das músicas tocadas foi Cymbal Rush, que fecha o disco e tem um clima asfixiante, de deixar qualquer um atordoado. Já ouvi mais umas três vezes hoje à tarde. Não consigo enjoar do Thom Yorke…

Abaixo, vai a letra da música.

Try to save it but it doesn’t come off the rock

Try to build a wall that is high enough

It’s all boiling over a

All boiling over

Newsletter Cultura Receba no seu e-mail conteúdo de qualidade Assinar E-mail cadastrado! Logo você receberá os melhores conteúdos em seu e-mail.

Try to save your house

Try to save your songs

Try to run

But it follows you up a hill

It’s all boiling over

All boiling over

Your little voice

Your little voice

No more conversation

No more conversation

You should took me out when you had the chance

You should took me out when you had the chance

All the rooms were numbered

And the losers turned away

Don’t turn away

Don’t turn away

