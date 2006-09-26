Atmosphere, do Joy Division

[kml_flashembed movie=”http://www.youtube.com/v/0We9d5J3BLQ” width=”425″ height=”350″ wmode=”transparent” /]

Bom, depois dessa notícia, eu resolvi ouvir um pouco de Joy Division, uma das bandas que mais frequentaram meus toca-discos, CD players e meu iPod. Atmosphere é das músicas mais perfeitas já gravadas, com sua tristeza e ambivalência. Coisa, aliás, que esse vídeo póstumo não mostra. Fica mais na louvação ao gênio de Ian Curtis. Mas ele era genial mesmo, olha a letra aí embaixo:

Walk in silence,

Don’t walk away, in silence.

See the danger,

Always danger,

Endless talking,

Life rebuilding,

Don’t walk away.

Walk in silence,

Don’t turn away, in silence.

Your confusion,

My illusion,

Worn like a mask of self-hate,

Confronts and then dies.

Don’t walk away.

People like you find it easy,

Naked to see,

Walking on air.

Hunting by the rivers,

Through the streets,

Every corner abandoned too soon,

Set down with due care.

Don’t walk away in silence,

Don’t walk away.