1001 Sons 04 – Mais black music

Estadão
27 Março 2009 | 00h00
Gil Scott-Heron
Depois da Stax e da Motown, continuo na veia negra no Projeto 1001. Neste podcast parto do fim dos anos 60 e toco algumas jóias dos anos 70, misturando swing bom, romantismo e política. Olha a lista:
1. Respect – Aretha Franklin
2. Take Me To The River – Al Green
3. I Want To Take You Higher – Sly & The Family Stone
4. Superfly – Curtis Mayfield
5. Inspiration Information – Shuggie Otis
6. What’s Going On – Marvin Gaye
7. Ain’t No Sunshine – Bill Withers
8. Walk On By – Isaac Hayes
9. Never Can Say Goodby – Jackson Five
10. The Revolution Will Not Be Televised – Gil Scott-Heron (foto)
Ouça o 1001 Sons – Mais Black Music ou visite o www.discofonia.com