Mais um duetinho 'Jane e Herondy'

Não sei se ando meio romântico ultimamente, mas aqui vai mais um vídeo de um dueto bastante inusitado: Gary Lightbody, vocalista da banda Snow Patrol, e a cantora Martha Wainwright. O Snow Patrol, inclusive, é uma banda bem legal. Os caras são irlandeses/escoceses e até já abriram uma turnê do U2. Com certeza você conhece uma música deles, ‘Open Your Eyes’, que tocou pra burro nas rádios brasileiras no ano passado. A Martha Wainwrigth eu nunca vi mais gorda. Ou mais magra, como é o caso.

Também não sei por que, mas ando escutando tanto essa música… Apesar de ser meio afetadinha, gosto do clima dramático e das vozes sobrepostas. Enfim, na minha opinião é uma composição sensacional. Abaixo, a letra, também superbonita, para quem quiser acompanhar junto – naquele estilinho ‘Jane-e-Herondy-Karaokê’.

[kml_flashembed movie=”http://www.youtube.com/v/FDY6IrpF5nM” width=”425″ height=”355″ wmode=”transparent” /]

‘Set The Fire To The Third Bar’

(part. Martha Wainwright)

I find the map and draw a straight line

Over rivers, farms, and state lines

The distance from ‘A’ to where you’d be

It’s only finger-lengths that I see

I touch the place where I’d find your face

My finger in creases of distant dark places

I hang my coat up in the first bar

There is no peace that I’ve found so far

The laughter penetrates my silence

As drunken men find flaws in science

Their words mostly noises

Ghosts with just voices

Your words in my memory

Are like music to me

I’m miles from where you are,

I lay down on the cold ground

I, I pray that something picks me up

And sets me down in your warm arms

After I have travelled so far

We’d set the fire to the third bar

We’d share each other like an island

Until exhausted, close our eyelids

And dreaming, pick up from

The last place we left off

Your soft skin is weeping

A joy you can’t keep in

I’m miles from where you are,

I lay down on the cold ground

And I, I pray that something picks me up

and sets me down in your warm arms

I’m miles from where you are,

I lay down on the cold ground

and I, I pray that something picks me up

and sets me down in your warm arms