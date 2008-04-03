Mais um duetinho 'Jane e Herondy'

Estadão
03 Abril 2008 | 20h06
Não sei se ando meio romântico ultimamente, mas aqui vai mais um vídeo de um dueto bastante inusitado: Gary Lightbody, vocalista da banda Snow Patrol, e a cantora Martha Wainwright. O Snow Patrol, inclusive, é uma banda bem legal. Os caras são irlandeses/escoceses e até já abriram uma turnê do U2. Com certeza você conhece uma música deles, ‘Open Your Eyes’, que tocou pra burro nas rádios brasileiras no ano passado. A Martha Wainwrigth eu nunca vi mais gorda. Ou mais magra, como é o caso.
Também não sei por que, mas ando escutando tanto essa música… Apesar de ser meio afetadinha, gosto do clima dramático e das vozes sobrepostas. Enfim, na minha opinião é uma composição sensacional. Abaixo, a letra, também superbonita, para quem quiser acompanhar junto – naquele estilinho ‘Jane-e-Herondy-Karaokê’.
‘Set The Fire To The Third Bar’
(part. Martha Wainwright)
I find the map and draw a straight line
Over rivers, farms, and state lines
The distance from ‘A’ to where you’d be
It’s only finger-lengths that I see
I touch the place where I’d find your face
My finger in creases of distant dark places
I hang my coat up in the first bar
There is no peace that I’ve found so far
The laughter penetrates my silence
As drunken men find flaws in science
Their words mostly noises
Ghosts with just voices
Your words in my memory
Are like music to me
I’m miles from where you are,
I lay down on the cold ground
I, I pray that something picks me up
And sets me down in your warm arms
After I have travelled so far
We’d set the fire to the third bar
We’d share each other like an island
Until exhausted, close our eyelids
And dreaming, pick up from
The last place we left off
Your soft skin is weeping
A joy you can’t keep in
I’m miles from where you are,
I lay down on the cold ground
And I, I pray that something picks me up
and sets me down in your warm arms
I’m miles from where you are,
I lay down on the cold ground
and I, I pray that something picks me up
and sets me down in your warm arms