Iron Maiden na Austrália

Estadão
07 Fevereiro 2008 | 13h38
Antes do post ‘oficial’ sobre o show do Iron Maiden, que acontece aqui em São Paulo no próximo dia 2, segue aqui um aquecimento: o setlist da apresentação da banda na Rod Laver Arena, em Melbourne, Austrália, ontem à noite. Up the Irons!
Intro: Discurso de Churchill
Aces High (do ‘Powerslave’ – 1984)
2 Minutes to Midnight (do ‘Powerslave’ – 1984)
Revelations (do ‘Piece Of Mind’ – 1983)
The Trooper (do ‘Piece Of Mind’ – 1983)
Wasted Years (do ‘Somewhere In Time’ – 1986)
The Number of the Beast (do ‘Number Of The Beast’ – 1982)
Run to the Hills (do ‘Number Of The Beast’ – 1982)
Rime of the Ancient Mariner (do ‘Powerslave’ – 1984)
Powerslave (do ‘Powerslave’ – 1984)
Heaven Can Wait (do ‘Somewhere In Time’ – 1986)
Can I Play With Madness? (do ‘Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son’ – 1988)
Fear of the Dark (do ‘Fear Of The Dark’ – 1992)
Iron Maiden (do ‘Iron Maiden’ – 1980)
Bis
Moonchild (do ‘Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son’ – 1988)
The Clairvoyant (do ‘Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son’ – 1988)
Hallowed Be Thy Name (do ‘Number Of The Beast’ – 1982)
Obs. A foto do vocalista Bruce Dickinson é de Punit Paranjpe/Reuters, tirada na Índia no dia 1º de fevereiro.