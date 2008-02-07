Iron Maiden na Austrália

Antes do post ‘oficial’ sobre o show do Iron Maiden, que acontece aqui em São Paulo no próximo dia 2, segue aqui um aquecimento: o setlist da apresentação da banda na Rod Laver Arena, em Melbourne, Austrália, ontem à noite. Up the Irons!

Intro: Discurso de Churchill

Aces High (do ‘Powerslave’ – 1984)

2 Minutes to Midnight (do ‘Powerslave’ – 1984)

Revelations (do ‘Piece Of Mind’ – 1983)

The Trooper (do ‘Piece Of Mind’ – 1983)

Wasted Years (do ‘Somewhere In Time’ – 1986)

The Number of the Beast (do ‘Number Of The Beast’ – 1982)

Run to the Hills (do ‘Number Of The Beast’ – 1982)

Rime of the Ancient Mariner (do ‘Powerslave’ – 1984)

Powerslave (do ‘Powerslave’ – 1984)

Heaven Can Wait (do ‘Somewhere In Time’ – 1986)

Can I Play With Madness? (do ‘Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son’ – 1988)

Fear of the Dark (do ‘Fear Of The Dark’ – 1992)

Iron Maiden (do ‘Iron Maiden’ – 1980)

Bis

Newsletter Cultura Receba no seu e-mail conteúdo de qualidade Assinar E-mail cadastrado! Logo você receberá os melhores conteúdos em seu e-mail.

Moonchild (do ‘Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son’ – 1988)

The Clairvoyant (do ‘Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son’ – 1988)

Hallowed Be Thy Name (do ‘Number Of The Beast’ – 1982)

Obs. A foto do vocalista Bruce Dickinson é de Punit Paranjpe/Reuters, tirada na Índia no dia 1º de fevereiro.