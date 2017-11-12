Em tradução: poemas de Emily Dickinson por Nelson Ascher

POEMA 185

A fé pode ser útil

Para homens de visão!

Mas, na emergência, tenha

Um microscópio à mão!

“Faith” is a fine invention

For Gentlemen who see!

But Microscopes are prudent

In an Emergency!

POEMA 301

Pondero: o mundo é muito

precário, há dor e luto

ininterrupto —

mas e daí?

Pondero que vigor

nenhum consegue opor-

-se ao verme e seu labor —

mas e daí?

Pondero que talvez

no céu haja outras leis

revendo o que é revés —

mas e daí?

I REASON, earth is short,

And anguish absolute.

And many hurt;

But what of that?

I reason, we could die

The best vitality

Cannot excel decay;

But what of that?

I reason that in heaven

Somehow, it will be even,

Some new equation given;

But what of that?

POEMA 407

Caso o possível — nos bastasse —

Baixar-se-ia — a exigência —

O máximo — que a fala — fala —

Não diz mais que o silêncio —

If What we could — were what we would —

Criterion — be small —

It is the Ultimate of Talk —

The Impotence to Tell —

POEMA 650

A dor — parece um lapso — ignora

A hora da própria vinda —

Tampouco lembra — se houve tempo

Quando não era ainda —

O que é — será — sua infinitude

Compõe-se do que for —

E do que foi — instruída a achar

Mais ocasiões — de dor.

Pain—has an Element of Blank—

It cannot recollect

When it begun—or if there were

A time when it was not—

It has no Future—but itself—

Its Infinite contain

Its Past—enlightened to perceive

New Periods — of pain.

POEMA 1212

Palavra expressa,

dizem que cessa

depressa.

Eu, discordando,

digo que é quando

começa.

A word is dead

when it is said,

some say.

I say it just

begins to live

that day.