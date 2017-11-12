Em tradução: poemas de Emily Dickinson por Nelson Ascher

Estado da Arte
POEMA 185
A fé pode ser útil
Para homens de visão!
Mas, na emergência, tenha
Um microscópio à mão!
“Faith” is a fine invention
For Gentlemen who see!
But Microscopes are prudent
In an Emergency!
POEMA 301
Pondero: o mundo é muito
precário, há dor e luto
ininterrupto —
mas e daí?
Pondero que vigor
nenhum consegue opor-
-se ao verme e seu labor —
mas e daí?
Pondero que talvez
no céu haja outras leis
revendo o que é revés —
mas e daí?
I REASON, earth is short,
And anguish absolute.
And many hurt;
But what of that?
I reason, we could die
The best vitality
Cannot excel decay;
But what of that?
I reason that in heaven
Somehow, it will be even,
Some new equation given;
But what of that?
POEMA 407
Caso o possível — nos bastasse —
Baixar-se-ia — a exigência —
O máximo — que a fala — fala —
Não diz mais que o silêncio —
If What we could — were what we would —
Criterion — be small —
It is the Ultimate of Talk —
The Impotence to Tell —
POEMA 650
A dor — parece um lapso — ignora
A hora da própria vinda —
Tampouco lembra — se houve tempo
Quando não era ainda —
O que é — será — sua infinitude
Compõe-se do que for —
E do que foi — instruída a achar
Mais ocasiões — de dor.
Pain—has an Element of Blank—
It cannot recollect
When it begun—or if there were
A time when it was not—
It has no Future—but itself—
Its Infinite contain
Its Past—enlightened to perceive
New Periods — of pain.
POEMA 1212
Palavra expressa,
dizem que cessa
depressa.
Eu, discordando,
digo que é quando
começa.
A word is dead
when it is said,
some say.
I say it just
begins to live
that day.