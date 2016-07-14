Com 23 finalistas, ‘Game Of Thrones’ lidera indicações ao Emmy Awards 2016

Com finalistas em 23 categorias, a série Game Of Thrones, da HBO, dona do Emmy de melhor Drama na edição passada do prêmio, detém o maior número de indicações ao 68º Emmy Awards. Em segundo lugar, com 22 indicações, está The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, produção da FX. Fargo teve 18 indicações, e Veep, vencedora do Emmy de melhor Comédia do ano passado, também da HBO, tem 17 finalistas na lista divulgada esta manhã, em Los Angeles (EUA). Saturday Night Live tem 16 indicações e House Of Cards, da Netflix, aparece com 13 finalistas, incluindo a de melhor série de Drama e melhor Ator, para Kevin Spacey.

A HBO lidera novamente o número de indicações, com 94 produções entre todas as categorias, incluindo as técnicas. Mas caiu em relação ao ano passado, quando somava 126 finalistas.

Já a Netflix, que almeja postos mais altos nesse Olimpo, tem agora 54 finalistas, 20 a mais que em 2015. Entre HBO e Netflix, está a FX Network, com 38.

Newsletter Cultura Receba no seu e-mail conteúdo de qualidade Assinar E-mail cadastrado! Logo você receberá os melhores conteúdos em seu e-mail.

A cerimônia de entrega da 68ª edição do prêmio, quando os vencedores serão conhecidos, está marcada para 18 de setembro no Microsoft Theater (antigo Nokia Theatre), em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos, com Jimmy Kimmel no papel do mestre de cerimônias.

Melhor série de comédia

black-ish (ABC)

Master of none (Netflix)

Modern Family (ABC)

Silicon Valley (HBO)

Transparent (Amazon)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Veep (HBO)

Melhor série dramática

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Downton Abbey (PBS)

Game of thrones (HBO)

Homeland (Showtime)

House of Cards (Netflix)

Mr. Robot (USA)

The Americans (FX)

Melhor Minissérie

American Crime (ABC)

Fargo (FX)

Roots (History)

The Night Manager (AMC)

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)

Filme para a TV

A Very Murray Christmas (Netflix)

All The Way (HBO)

Confirmation (HBO)

Luther (BBC America)

Sherlock: The Abominable Bride (Masterpiece) (PBS)

Melhor ator em série dramática

Kyle Chandler, por Bloodline (Netflix)

Rami Malek, por Mr. Robot (USA)

Bob Odenkirk, por Better Call Saul (AMC)

Matthew Rhys, por The Americans (FX)

Liev Schreiber, por Ray Donovan (Showtime)

Kevin Spacey, por House of Cards (Netflix)

Melhor atriz em série dramática

Claire Danes, por Carrie Mathison em Homeland (Showtime)

Viola Davis, por Annalise Keating em How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Taraji P. Henson, por Cookie Lyon Empire (FOX)

Tatiana Maslany, por Sarah, por Alison, Cosima, Helena, Rachel e Krystal em Orphan Black (BBC America)

Keri Russell, por Elizabeth Jennings em The Americans (FX)

Robin Wright, por Claire Underwood em House of Cards (Netflix)

Melhor ator em série de comédia

Anthony Anderson, por Andre Johnson em black-ish (ABC)

Aziz Ansari, por Dev em Master of None (Netflix)

Will Forte, por Phil Miller em The Last Man on Earth (FOX)

William H. Macy, por Frank Gallagher em Shameless (Showtime)

Thomas Middleditch, por Richard em Silicon Valley (HBO)

Jeffrey Tambor, por Maura Pfefferman em Transparent (Amazon)

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

Ellie Kemper, por Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, por Veep (HBO)

Laurie Metcalf, por Getting On (HBO)

Tracee Ellis Ross, por black-ish (ABC)

Amy Schumer, por Inside Amy Schumer (Comedy Central)

Lily Tomlin, por Gracie And Frankie (Netflix)

Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme para TV

Kirsten Dunst, por Peggy Blumquist em Fargo (FX)

Felicity Huffman, por Leslie Graham em American Crime (ABC)

Audra McDonald, por Billie Holiday Lady Day em Emerson’s Bar & Grill (HBO)

Sarah Paulson s Marcia Clark em The People v. O.J. Simpson (FX)

Lili Taylor, por Anne Blaine em American Crime (ABC)

Kerry Washington, por Anita Hill em Confirmation (HBO)

Melhor ator em série limitada ou filme para TV

Bryan Cranston, por Lyndon B. Johnson em All The Way (HBO)

Benedict Cumberbatch, por Sherlock Holmes em Sherlock: The Abominable Bride (Masterpiece) PBS

Idris Elba, por DCI Luther em Luther (BBC America)

Cuba Gooding Jr., por O.J. Simpson em The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)

Tom Hiddleston, por Jonathan Pine em The Night Manager (AMC)

Courtney B. Vance, por Johnnie Cochran em The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em série dramática

Jonathan Banks, por Mike Erhmantraut em Better Call Saul (AMC)

Peter Dinklage, por Tyrion Lannister em Game of Thrones (HBO)

Kit Harington, por Jon Snow em Game of Thrones (HBO)

Michael Kelly, por Doug Stamper em House of Cards (Netflix)

Ben Mendelsohn, por Danny Rayburn em Bloodline (Netflix)

Jon Voight, por Mickey Donovan em Ray Donovan (Showtime)

Melhor Atriz coadjuvante em série dramática

Emilia Clarke, por Daenerys Targaryen em Game of Thrones (HBO)

Lena Headey, por Cersei Lannister em Game of Thrones (HBO)

Maggie Smith, por Violet, Dowager Countess, of Grantham, em Downton Abbey (PBS)

Maura Tierney, por Helen Solloway em The Affair (Showtime)

Maisie Williams, por Arya Stark em Game of Thrones (HBO)

Constance Zimmer, por Quinn King em UnREAL (Lifetime)

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em série cômica

Louie Anderson, por Christine Baskets, em Baskets (FX)

Andre Braugher, por Captain Ray Holt, em Brooklyn Nine-Nine (FOX)

Tituss Burgess, por Titus Andromedon, em Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Ty Burrell, por Phil Dunphy, em Modern Family (ABC)

Tony Hale, por Gary Walsh em Veep (HBO)

Keegan-Michael Key, por Various Characters Key & Peele (Comedy Central)

Matt Walsh, por Mike McLintock em Veep (HBO)

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em série Cômica

Anna Chlumsky, por Amy Bookheimer em Veep (HBO)

Gaby Hoffman, por Ali Pfefferman em Transparent (Amazon)

Allison Janney, por Bonnie Mom (CBS)

Judith Light, por Shelly Pfefferman em Transparent (Amazon)

Kate McKinnon, por vários personagens em Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Niecy Nash, por Didi Ortley em Getting On (HBO)

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série Limitada ou Filme para TV

Sterling K. Brown, por Christopher Darden em The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)

Hugh Laurie, por Richard Roper em The Night Manager (AMC)

Jesse Plemons, por Ed Blumquist em Fargo (FX)

David Schwimmer, por Robert Kardashian em The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)

John Travolta, por Robert Shapiro em The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)

Bokeem Woodbine, por Mike Milligan em Fargo (FX)

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Limitada ou Filme para TV

Kathy Bates, pos Iris em American Horror Story: Hotel FX

Olivia Colman, por Angela Burr The Night Manager AMC

Regina King, por Terri Lacroix em American Crime ABC

Melissa Leo, por Lady Bird Johnson em All The Way HBO

Sarah Paulson, por Hypodermic Sally/Billie Dean Howard em American Horror Story: Hotel (FX) (*)

Jean Smart, por Floyd Gerhardt em Fargo (FX)

(*) Sarah Paulson também foi indicada como atriz principal em The People v. O.J.Simpson

Reality show de competição

The Amazing Race (CBS)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

Dancing With The Stars (ABC)

Project Runway (Lifetime)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Talk show e variedades

Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee (Crackle)

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS)

Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)