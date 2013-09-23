Breaking Bad e Modern Family (de novo!) levam o Emmy 2013

Sim, a expectativa pela primeira websérie neste Emmy era imensa, até pela boa cotação que teorias da conspiração no alto escalão do poder ocupam na mente dos americanos, caso latente de House Of Cards, da Netflix. Mas não foi dessa vez que o gênero foi ovacionado em noite de Emmy. A produção levou um prêmio de direção para David Fincher pelo primeiro capítulo, e nos brindou, claro, com a presença do irrepreensível Kevin Spacey na plateia.

Mas quem levou para casa o troféu de melhor ator de série dramática foi Jeff Daniels, por seu âncora, Will McAvoy, na adrenalítica The Newsroom.



Modern Family de novo, digo, pela quarta vez, foi premiada como série cômica.

Jim Parsons, again and again, levou o troféu como ator de série dramática, por Big Bang Theory.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, de novo, foi a melhor atriz em comédia, por Veep, e ainda encenou uma brincadeira típica da série com seu fiel escudeiro, personagem de Tony Hale, que também faturou o prêmio de melhor ator coadjuvante em série cômica. Como na ficção, ele ficou no palco, atrás dela, soprando em seu ouvido os nomes a quem ela deveria agradecer.

Durante a cerimônia, que homenageou James Gandolfini, nosso querido Tony Soprano, não foram poucas as referências ao fato de estarmos “vivendo uma era de ouro na televisão”.

A seguir, a lista completa dos vencedores:

SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA

* Breaking Bad *

Downton Abbey

Game of Thrones

Homeland

House of Cards

Mad Men

ATRIZ SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA

Connie Britton – Nashville

* Claire Danes * – Homeland

Michelle Dockery – Downton Abbey

Vera Farmiga – Bates Motel

Elisabeth Moss – Mad Men

Kerry Washington – Scandal

Robin Wright – House of Cards

ATOR SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA

Bryan Cranston – Breaking Bad

Hugh Bonneville – Downton Abbey

Damien Lewis – Homeland

Kevin Spacey – House of Cards

Jon Hamm – Mad Men

* Jeff Daniels *- The Newsroom

ATRIZ COADJUVANTE / SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA

* Anna Gunn *- Breaking Bad

Maggie Smith – Downton Abbey

Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones

Morena Baccarin – Homeland

Christina Hendricks – Mad Men

Christine Baranski – The Good Wife

ATOR COADJUVANTE / SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA

* Bobby Cannavale *- Boardwalk Empire

Jonathan Banks – Breaking Bad

Aaron Paul – Breaking Bad

Jim Carter – Downton Abbey

Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones

Mandy Patinkin – Homeland

ATRIZ CONVIDADA EM SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA

Diana Rigg – Game of Thrones

Linda Carnellini – Mad Men

Joan Cusack – Shameless

Margo Martindale – The Americans

* Carrie Preston *- The Good Wife

Jane Fonda – The Newsroom

ATOR CONVIDADO EM SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA

Rupert Friend – Homeland

Robert Morse – Mad Men

Harry Hamlin – Mad Men

* Dan Bucatinsky *- Scandal

Nathan Lane – The Good Wife

Michael J. Fox – The Good Wife

DIREÇÃO SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA

Tim Van Patten, por “Margate Sands” – Boardwalk Empire

Michelle MacLaren, por “Gliding Over All” – Breaking Bad

Jeremy Webb, por “Episode 4” – Downton Abbey

* David Fincher *, por “Chapter 1” – House of Cards

Leslie Lnka Glatter, por “Q&A” – Homeland

ROTEIRO EM SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA

George Mastras, por “Dead Freight” – Breaking Bad

Thomas Schnauz, por “Say My Name” – Breaking Bad

Julian Fellowes, por “Episode 4” – Downton Abbey

David Benioff e D.B. Weiss, por “The Reigns of Castamere” – Game of Thrones

* Harry Bromell *, por “Q&A” – Homeland



SÉRIE CÔMICA

30 Rock

The Big Bang Theory

Girls

* Modern Family *

Louie

Veep

ATRIZ EM SÉRIE CÔMICA

Laura Dern – Enlightened

Lena Dunham – Girls

Edie Falco – Nurse Jackie

Tina Fey – 30 Rock

* Julia Louis-Dreyfus *- Veep

Amy Poehler – Parks and Recreation

ATOR EM SÉRIE CÔMICA

Alec Baldwin – 30 Rock

Jason Bateman – Arrested Development

Louis C.K. – Louie

Don Cheadle – House of Lies

Matt LeBlanc – Episodes

* Jim Parsons *- The Big Bang Theory

ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE CÔMICA

Jane Krakowski – 30 Rock

Jane Lynch – Glee

Sofia Vergara – Modern Family

Julie Bowen – Modern Family

* Merritt Wever *- Nurse Jackie

Mayim Bialik – The Big Bang Theory

Anna Chlumsky – Veep

ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE CÔMICA

Adam Driver – Girls

Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Modern Family

Ed O’Neill – Modern Family

Ty Burrell – Modern Family

Bill Hader – Saturday Night Live

* Tony Hale *- Veep

ATRIZ CONVIDADA EM SÉRIE CÔMICA

Elaine Stritch – 30 Rock

Molly Shannon – Enlightened

Dot-Marie Jones – Glee

* Melissa Leo *- Louie

Melissa McCarthy – Saturday-Night Live

Kristen Wiig – Saturday-Night Live

ATOR CONVIDADO EM SÉRIE CÔNICA

Will Forte – 30 Rock

Nathan Lane – Modern Family

* Bobby Cannavale *- Nurse Jackie

Louis C.K. – Saturday-Night Live

Justin Timberlake – Saturday-Night Live

Bob Newhart – The Big Bang Theory

DIREÇÃO EM SÉRIE CÔMICA

Lena Dunham, por “On All Fours” – Girls

Paris Barclay, por “Diva” – Glee

Louis C.K., por “New Year’s Eve” – Louie

* Gail Mancuso *, por “Arrested” – Modern Family

Beth McCarthy-Miller, por “Hogcock!” – 30 Rock

ROTEIRO SÉRIE CÔMICA

David Crane e Jeffrey Klarik, por “Episode 209” – Episodes

Louis C.K. e Pamela Adlon, por “Daddy’s Girlfriend” – Louie

Greg Daniels, por “Finale” – The Office

Jack Burditt e Robert Carlock, por “Hogcock!” – 30 Rock

* Tina Fey e Tracey Wigfield *, por “Last Lauch” – 30 Rock



MINISSÉRIE OU FILME FEITO PARA A TV

American Horror Story: Asylum

* Behind the Candelabra *

The Bible

Phil Spector

Political Animals

Top of the Lake

ATRIZ EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV

Jessica Lange – American Horror Story: Asylum

* Laura Linney *- The Big C: Hereafter

Helen Mirren – Phil Spector

Sigourney Weaver – Political Animals

Elisabeth Moss – Top of the Lake

ATOR EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV

* Michael Douglas *- Behind the Candelabra

Matt Damon – Behind the Candelabra

Toby Jones – The Girl

Benedict Cumberbatch – Parade’s End

Al Pacino – Phil Spector

ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV

Sarah Paulson – American Horror Story: Asylum

Imelda Staunton – The Girl

* Ellen Burstyn *- Political Animals

Charlotte Rampling – Restless

Alfre Woodard – Steel Magnolia

ATOR COADJUVANTE EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV

* James Cromwell *- American Horror Story: Asylum

Zachary Quinto – American Horror Story: Asylum

Scott Bakula – Behind the Candelabra

John Benjamin Hickey – The Big C: Hereafter

Peter Mullan – Top of the Lake

PROGRAMA DE VARIEDADES, MÚSICA OU COMÉDIA

The Colbert Report

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

Late Night with Jimmy Fallon

Real Time with Bill Maher

* Saturday Night Live *

REALITY SHOW / COMPETIÇÃO

The Amazing Race

Dancing with the Stars

Project Runway

So You Think You Can Dance

Top Chef

* The Voice *

APRESENTADOR DE REALITY SHOW

Ryan Seacrest – American Idol

Betty White – Betty White’s Off Their Rockers

Tom Bergeron – Dancing with the Stars

* Heidi Klum e Tim Gunn *- Project Runway

Cat Deeley – So You Think You Can Dance

Anthony Bourdain – The Taste