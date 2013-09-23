Breaking Bad e Modern Family (de novo!) levam o Emmy 2013

Cristina Padiglione
23 Setembro 2013 | 00h49
Sim, a expectativa pela primeira websérie neste Emmy era imensa, até pela boa cotação que teorias da conspiração no alto escalão do poder ocupam na mente dos americanos, caso latente de House Of Cards, da Netflix. Mas não foi dessa vez que o gênero foi ovacionado em noite de Emmy. A produção levou um prêmio de direção para David Fincher pelo primeiro capítulo, e nos brindou, claro, com a presença do irrepreensível Kevin Spacey na plateia.
Mas quem levou para casa o troféu de melhor ator de série dramática foi Jeff Daniels, por seu âncora, Will McAvoy, na adrenalítica The Newsroom.
Modern Family de novo, digo, pela quarta vez, foi premiada como série cômica.
Jim Parsons, again and again, levou o troféu como ator de série dramática, por Big Bang Theory.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, de novo, foi a melhor atriz em comédia, por Veep, e ainda encenou uma brincadeira típica da série com seu fiel escudeiro, personagem de Tony Hale, que também faturou o prêmio de melhor ator coadjuvante em série cômica. Como na ficção, ele ficou no palco, atrás dela, soprando em seu ouvido os nomes a quem ela deveria agradecer.
Durante a cerimônia, que homenageou James Gandolfini, nosso querido Tony Soprano, não foram poucas as referências ao fato de estarmos “vivendo uma era de ouro na televisão”.
A seguir, a lista completa dos vencedores:
SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA
* Breaking Bad *
Downton Abbey
Game of Thrones
Homeland
House of Cards
Mad Men
ATRIZ SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA
Connie Britton – Nashville
* Claire Danes * – Homeland
Michelle Dockery – Downton Abbey
Vera Farmiga – Bates Motel
Elisabeth Moss – Mad Men
Kerry Washington – Scandal
Robin Wright – House of Cards
ATOR SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA
Bryan Cranston – Breaking Bad
Hugh Bonneville – Downton Abbey
Damien Lewis – Homeland
Kevin Spacey – House of Cards
Jon Hamm – Mad Men
* Jeff Daniels *- The Newsroom
ATRIZ COADJUVANTE / SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA
* Anna Gunn *- Breaking Bad
Maggie Smith – Downton Abbey
Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones
Morena Baccarin – Homeland
Christina Hendricks – Mad Men
Christine Baranski – The Good Wife
ATOR COADJUVANTE / SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA
* Bobby Cannavale *- Boardwalk Empire
Jonathan Banks – Breaking Bad
Aaron Paul – Breaking Bad
Jim Carter – Downton Abbey
Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones
Mandy Patinkin – Homeland
ATRIZ CONVIDADA EM SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA
Diana Rigg – Game of Thrones
Linda Carnellini – Mad Men
Joan Cusack – Shameless
Margo Martindale – The Americans
* Carrie Preston *- The Good Wife
Jane Fonda – The Newsroom
ATOR CONVIDADO EM SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA
Rupert Friend – Homeland
Robert Morse – Mad Men
Harry Hamlin – Mad Men
* Dan Bucatinsky *- Scandal
Nathan Lane – The Good Wife
Michael J. Fox – The Good Wife
DIREÇÃO SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA
Tim Van Patten, por “Margate Sands” – Boardwalk Empire
Michelle MacLaren, por “Gliding Over All” – Breaking Bad
Jeremy Webb, por “Episode 4” – Downton Abbey
* David Fincher *, por “Chapter 1” – House of Cards
Leslie Lnka Glatter, por “Q&A” – Homeland
ROTEIRO EM SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA
George Mastras, por “Dead Freight” – Breaking Bad
Thomas Schnauz, por “Say My Name” – Breaking Bad
Julian Fellowes, por “Episode 4” – Downton Abbey
David Benioff e D.B. Weiss, por “The Reigns of Castamere” – Game of Thrones
* Harry Bromell *, por “Q&A” – Homeland
SÉRIE CÔMICA
30 Rock
The Big Bang Theory
Girls
* Modern Family *
Louie
Veep
ATRIZ EM SÉRIE CÔMICA
Laura Dern – Enlightened
Lena Dunham – Girls
Edie Falco – Nurse Jackie
Tina Fey – 30 Rock
* Julia Louis-Dreyfus *- Veep
Amy Poehler – Parks and Recreation
ATOR EM SÉRIE CÔMICA
Alec Baldwin – 30 Rock
Jason Bateman – Arrested Development
Louis C.K. – Louie
Don Cheadle – House of Lies
Matt LeBlanc – Episodes
* Jim Parsons *- The Big Bang Theory
ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE CÔMICA
Jane Krakowski – 30 Rock
Jane Lynch – Glee
Sofia Vergara – Modern Family
Julie Bowen – Modern Family
* Merritt Wever *- Nurse Jackie
Mayim Bialik – The Big Bang Theory
Anna Chlumsky – Veep
ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE CÔMICA
Adam Driver – Girls
Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Modern Family
Ed O’Neill – Modern Family
Ty Burrell – Modern Family
Bill Hader – Saturday Night Live
* Tony Hale *- Veep
ATRIZ CONVIDADA EM SÉRIE CÔMICA
Elaine Stritch – 30 Rock
Molly Shannon – Enlightened
Dot-Marie Jones – Glee
* Melissa Leo *- Louie
Melissa McCarthy – Saturday-Night Live
Kristen Wiig – Saturday-Night Live
ATOR CONVIDADO EM SÉRIE CÔNICA
Will Forte – 30 Rock
Nathan Lane – Modern Family
* Bobby Cannavale *- Nurse Jackie
Louis C.K. – Saturday-Night Live
Justin Timberlake – Saturday-Night Live
Bob Newhart – The Big Bang Theory
DIREÇÃO EM SÉRIE CÔMICA
Lena Dunham, por “On All Fours” – Girls
Paris Barclay, por “Diva” – Glee
Louis C.K., por “New Year’s Eve” – Louie
* Gail Mancuso *, por “Arrested” – Modern Family
Beth McCarthy-Miller, por “Hogcock!” – 30 Rock
ROTEIRO SÉRIE CÔMICA
David Crane e Jeffrey Klarik, por “Episode 209” – Episodes
Louis C.K. e Pamela Adlon, por “Daddy’s Girlfriend” – Louie
Greg Daniels, por “Finale” – The Office
Jack Burditt e Robert Carlock, por “Hogcock!” – 30 Rock
* Tina Fey e Tracey Wigfield *, por “Last Lauch” – 30 Rock
MINISSÉRIE OU FILME FEITO PARA A TV
American Horror Story: Asylum
* Behind the Candelabra *
The Bible
Phil Spector
Political Animals
Top of the Lake
ATRIZ EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV
Jessica Lange – American Horror Story: Asylum
* Laura Linney *- The Big C: Hereafter
Helen Mirren – Phil Spector
Sigourney Weaver – Political Animals
Elisabeth Moss – Top of the Lake
ATOR EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV
* Michael Douglas *- Behind the Candelabra
Matt Damon – Behind the Candelabra
Toby Jones – The Girl
Benedict Cumberbatch – Parade’s End
Al Pacino – Phil Spector
ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV
Sarah Paulson – American Horror Story: Asylum
Imelda Staunton – The Girl
* Ellen Burstyn *- Political Animals
Charlotte Rampling – Restless
Alfre Woodard – Steel Magnolia
ATOR COADJUVANTE EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV
* James Cromwell *- American Horror Story: Asylum
Zachary Quinto – American Horror Story: Asylum
Scott Bakula – Behind the Candelabra
John Benjamin Hickey – The Big C: Hereafter
Peter Mullan – Top of the Lake
PROGRAMA DE VARIEDADES, MÚSICA OU COMÉDIA
The Colbert Report
The Daily Show with Jon Stewart
Late Night with Jimmy Fallon
Real Time with Bill Maher
* Saturday Night Live *
REALITY SHOW / COMPETIÇÃO
The Amazing Race
Dancing with the Stars
Project Runway
So You Think You Can Dance
Top Chef
* The Voice *
APRESENTADOR DE REALITY SHOW
Ryan Seacrest – American Idol
Betty White – Betty White’s Off Their Rockers
Tom Bergeron – Dancing with the Stars
* Heidi Klum e Tim Gunn *- Project Runway
Cat Deeley – So You Think You Can Dance
Anthony Bourdain – The Taste