Rolling Stone: os 100 melhores álbuns dos anos 2000

do site Whiplash, com informações da revista Rolling Stone

A revista norte americana Rolling Stone elegeu em dezembro de 2011 os 100 melhores álbuns lançados de 1º de janeiro de 2000 até o fim de 2009. Confira abaixo a listinha no mínimo eclética:

100. Leonard Cohen, ‘Ten New Songs’

99. The Hold Steady, ‘Almost Killed Me’

98. Tv On The Radio, ‘Return To Cookie Mountain’

97. Wilco, ‘Sky Blue Sky’

96. The Streets, ‘Original Pirate Material’

95. Alicia Keys, ‘Songs In A Minor’

94. The Libertines, ‘Up The Bracket’

93. Johnny Cash, ‘Unearthed’

92. Bon Iver, ‘For Emma, Forever Ago’

91. The Hives, ‘Veni Vidi Vicious’

90. Amadou & Miriam, ‘Dimanche A Bamako’

89. Radiohead, ‘Hail To The Thief’

88. Brian Wilson, ‘Smile’

87. Gnarls Barkley, ‘St. Elsewhere’

86. The Postal Service, ‘Give Up’85

85. Coldplay, ‘Viva La Vida’

84. Eminem, ‘The Eminem Show’

83. The Black Keys, ‘Attack & Release’

82. Queens Of The Stone Age, ‘Rated R’

81. Ryan Adams, ‘Gold’

80. Kings Of Leon, ‘Youth And Young Manhood’

79. The New Pornographers, ‘Electric Version’

78. Sufjan Stevens, ‘Illinois’

77. Yo La Tengo, ‘And Then Nothing Turned Itself Inside Out’

76. Sigur Ros, ‘()’

75. Arcade Fire, ‘Neon Bible’

74. Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Stadium Arcadium’

73. Coldplay, ‘Parachutes’

72. Sleater-Kinney, ‘The Woods’

71. Franz Ferdinand, ‘Franz Ferdinand’

70. Missy Elliott, ‘Under Construction’

69. Bright Eyes, ‘Lifted Or The Story Is In The Soil, Keep Your Ear To The Ground’

68. U2, ‘How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb’

67. Bjork, ‘Vespertine’

66. Antony and The Johnsons, ‘I Am A Bird Now’

65. Manu Chao, ‘Proxima Estacion Esperanza’

64. Gillian Welch, ‘Time The Revelator’

63. Kanye West, ‘808s And Heartbreak’

62. Johnny Cash, ‘American Iii Solitary Man’

61. The Shins, ‘Oh Inverted World’

60. Phoenix, ‘Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix’

59. Interpol, ‘Turn On The Bright Lights’

58. Danger Mouse, ‘The Grey Album’

57. Death Cab For Cutie, ‘Transatlanticism’

56. Vampire Weekend, ‘Vampire Weekend’

55. Robert Plant And Alison Krauss, ‘Raising Sand’

54. Norah Jones, ‘Come Away With Me’

53. Kings Of Leon, ‘Only By The Night’

52. M I A, ‘Arular’

51. Spoon, ‘Kill The Moonlight’

50. Bright Eyes, ‘I’m Wide Awake Its Morning’

49. Fiona Apple, ‘Extraordinary Machine’

48. Tv On The Radio, ‘Dear Science’

47. Fleet Foxes, ‘Fleet Foxes’

46. Justin Timberlake, ‘Futuresex Lovesounds’

45. Kanye West, ‘Graduation’

44. System Of A Down, ‘Toxicity’

43. The Killers, ‘Hot Fuss’

42. Elliott Smith, ‘Figure 8’

41. Arctic Monkeys, ‘Whatever People Say I Am Thats What Im Not’

40. Kanye West, ‘Late Registration’

39. Kings Of Leon, ‘Aha Shake Heartbreak’

38. Ryan Adams, ‘Heartbreakers’

37. 50 Cent, ‘Get Rich Or Die Tryin’

36. U2, ‘No Line On The Horizon’

35. Pj Harvey, ‘Stories From The City Stories From The Sea’

34. Outkast, ‘Speakerboxxx/The Love Below’

33. Daft Punk, ‘Discovery’

32. Lil Wayne, ‘Tha Carter Iii’

31. My Morning Jacket, ‘Z’

30. Radiohead, ‘In Rainbows’

29. Sigur Ros, ‘Agatis Byrjun’

28. Yeah Yeah Yeahs, ‘Fever To Tell’

27. The Flaming Lips, ‘Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots’-

26. Cat Power, ‘The Greatest’

25. Radiohead, ‘Amnesiac’

24. Bruce Springsteen, ‘Magic’

23. Dangelo, ‘Voodoo’

22. Green Day, ‘American Idiot’

21. Coldplay, ‘A Rush Of Blood To The Head’

20. Amy Winehouse, ‘Back To Black’

19. The White Stripes, ‘White Blood Cells’

18. Mgmt, ‘Oracular Spectacular’

17. Beck, ‘Sea Change’

16. Outkast, ‘Stankonia’

15. Bruce Springsteen, ‘The Rising’

14. Jay Z, ‘The Black Album’

13. U2, ‘u2 All That You Can’t Leave Behind’

12. Lcd Soundsystem, ‘Sound Of Silver’

11. Bob Dylan, ‘Love And Theft’

10. Kanye West, ‘The College Dropout’

9. M I A, ‘Kala’

8. Bob Dylan, ‘Modern Times’

7. Eminem, ‘The Marshall Mathers Lp’

6. Arcade Fire, ‘Funeral’

5. The White Stripes, ‘Elephant’

4. Jay Z, ‘The Blueprint’

3. Wilco, ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’

2. The Strokes, ‘Is This It’

1. Radiohead, ‘Kid A’