Rádio britânica escolhe os melhores álbuns ao vivo de rock

Milhares de ouvintes da rádio britânica Planet Rock votaram, em março de 2010, em uma enquete para escolher o melhor álbum ao vivo de todos os tempos! E o surpreendente THIN LIZZY – “Live & Dangerous” (1978) venceu a disputa nos últimos minutos batendo o DEEP PURPLE com seu clássico “Made In Japan” e faturando a primeira posição.

O IRON MAIDEN com o também clássico “Live After Death” ficou com a 6° posição logo atrás dos já citados THIN LIZZY e DEEP PURPLE e também de UFO, THE WHO e AC/DC.

Confira abaixo a lista com os 40 discos mais votados!

Planet Rock – THE GREATEST LIVE ALBUM TOP 40

1. Thin Lizzy – Live & Dangerous

2. Deep Purple – Made In Japan

3. UFO – Strangers In The Night

4. The Who – Live At Leeds

5. AC/DC – If You Want Blood, You Got It

6. Iron Maiden – Live After Death

7. Pink Floyd – PULSE

8. Peter Frampton – Frampton Comes Alive

9. KISS – Alive

10. Genesis – Seconds Out

11. Status Quo – Live!

12. Yes – Yessongs

13. Jethro Tull – Bursting Out

14. Hawkwind – Space Ritual

15. Cheap Trick – At Budokan

16. Wishbone Ash – Live Dates (1973)

17. Led Zeppelin – The Song Remains the Same

18. Queen – Live Killers

19. Rush – All The World’s A Stage

20. Rush – Exit Stage Left

21. Lynyrd Skynyrd – One More From The Road

22. Motorhead – No Sleep ‘Til Hammersmith

23. Humble Pie – Rockin’ The Filmore

24. Uriah Heep – Live 1973

25. Led Zeppelin – How The West Was Won

26. Queen – Live at Wembley ’86

27. Asia – Fantasia

28. Rory Gallagher – Irish Tour ’74

29. Whitesnake – Live in the Heart of the City

30. Allman Brothers Band – Live at Fillmore East

31. Slade – Slade Alive

32. Metallica – S & M

33. Rolling Stones – Get Yer Ya Ya’s Out

34. Free – Live

35. Rush – Rush In Rio

36. Thunder – 20 Years And Out: Hammersmith Apollo July 2009

37. Rainbow – On Stage

38. Woodstock Soundtrack

39. David Gilmour – Live in Gdansk

40. Judas Priest – Unleashed In The East