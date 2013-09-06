Rádio britânica escolhe os melhores álbuns ao vivo de rock

Estadão
06 Setembro 2013 | 17h00
do site Whiplash
Milhares de ouvintes da rádio britânica Planet Rock votaram, em março de 2010, em uma enquete para escolher o melhor álbum ao vivo de todos os tempos! E o surpreendente THIN LIZZY – “Live & Dangerous” (1978) venceu a disputa nos últimos minutos batendo o DEEP PURPLE com seu clássico “Made In Japan” e faturando a primeira posição.
O IRON MAIDEN com o também clássico “Live After Death” ficou com a 6° posição logo atrás dos já citados THIN LIZZY e DEEP PURPLE e também de UFO, THE WHO e AC/DC.
Confira abaixo a lista com os 40 discos mais votados!
Planet Rock – THE GREATEST LIVE ALBUM TOP 40
1. Thin Lizzy – Live & Dangerous
2. Deep Purple – Made In Japan
3. UFO – Strangers In The Night
4. The Who – Live At Leeds
5. AC/DC – If You Want Blood, You Got It
6. Iron Maiden – Live After Death
7. Pink Floyd – PULSE
8. Peter Frampton – Frampton Comes Alive
9. KISS – Alive
10. Genesis – Seconds Out
11. Status Quo – Live!
12. Yes – Yessongs
13. Jethro Tull – Bursting Out
14. Hawkwind – Space Ritual
15. Cheap Trick – At Budokan
16. Wishbone Ash – Live Dates (1973)
17. Led Zeppelin – The Song Remains the Same
18. Queen – Live Killers
19. Rush – All The World’s A Stage
20. Rush – Exit Stage Left
21. Lynyrd Skynyrd – One More From The Road
22. Motorhead – No Sleep ‘Til Hammersmith
23. Humble Pie – Rockin’ The Filmore
24. Uriah Heep – Live 1973
25. Led Zeppelin – How The West Was Won
26. Queen – Live at Wembley ’86
27. Asia – Fantasia
28. Rory Gallagher – Irish Tour ’74
29. Whitesnake – Live in the Heart of the City
30. Allman Brothers Band – Live at Fillmore East
31. Slade – Slade Alive
32. Metallica – S & M
33. Rolling Stones – Get Yer Ya Ya’s Out
34. Free – Live
35. Rush – Rush In Rio
36. Thunder – 20 Years And Out: Hammersmith Apollo July 2009
37. Rainbow – On Stage
38. Woodstock Soundtrack
39. David Gilmour – Live in Gdansk
40. Judas Priest – Unleashed In The East