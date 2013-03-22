Programa Combate Rock nº 78 destaca os principais lançamentos de 2013

O programa Combate Rock desta semana destaca os principais lançamentos deste começo de ano, desde o classic rock até o heavy metal, passando pelo rock contemporâneo.

Os destaques são músicas dos novos álbuns de David Bowie – The Next Day, Eric Clapton – Old Sock, Strokes – Comedown Machine e Deep Purple – Now What? .

OUÇA AQUI O PROGRAMA

Lista de músicas do programa:

01 – Where Are We Now – David Bowie

02 – All the Time – The Strokes

03 – Cut Me Some Slack – Nirvana e Paul McCartney

04 – Deep Purple – Hell to Pay

05 – Somewhere – Jimi Hendrix

06 – welcome to my world – Depeche Mode

07 – Eric Clapton – All Of Me

08 – Sacrifice – Saxon

09 – Anthem – Anthrax

10 – High Wire – Adrenaline Mob

11 – Show Me That You Want It – Chris Duarte Group

12 – Underground – Geezer – banda de Geezer Butler, baixista do Black Sabbath

13 – Songs Of A Lifetime/Lucky Man – Greg Lake

14 – Master Of Confusion – Gamma Ray

15 – To the Death – Nervochaos

16 – Reborn – Voodopriest

17 – Blue Current – Tray of Gift