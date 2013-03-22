Programa Combate Rock nº 78 destaca os principais lançamentos de 2013

Estadão
22 Março 2013 | 17h00
O programa Combate Rock desta semana destaca os principais lançamentos deste começo de ano, desde o classic rock até o heavy metal, passando pelo rock contemporâneo.
Os destaques são músicas dos novos álbuns de David Bowie – The Next Day, Eric Clapton – Old Sock, Strokes – Comedown Machine e Deep Purple – Now What? .
Lista de músicas do programa:
01 – Where Are We Now – David Bowie
02 – All the Time – The Strokes
03 – Cut Me Some Slack – Nirvana e Paul McCartney
04 – Deep Purple – Hell to Pay
05 – Somewhere – Jimi Hendrix
06 – welcome to my world – Depeche Mode
07 – Eric Clapton – All Of Me
08 – Sacrifice – Saxon
09 – Anthem – Anthrax
10 – High Wire – Adrenaline Mob
11 – Show Me That You Want It – Chris Duarte Group
12 – Underground – Geezer – banda de Geezer Butler, baixista do Black Sabbath
13 – Songs Of A Lifetime/Lucky Man – Greg Lake
14 – Master Of Confusion – Gamma Ray
15 – To the Death – Nervochaos
16 – Reborn – Voodopriest
17 – Blue Current – Tray of Gift