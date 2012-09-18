Programa Combate Rock nº 57 traz a primeira parte da cartilha básica do blues

O blues é o tema do programa Combate Rock nº 57. A edição desta semana tem menos debate e mais música: traz algumas sugestões de canções básicas e artistas fundamentais para quem quiser mergulhar no fascinante mundo deste gênero musical.

Confira aqui a nova edição do ‘Combate Rock’:



Claro que há obviedades, como Robert Johnson e Muddy Waters, mas também rainhas como Bessie Smith, Ruth Brown e Nina Simone, além de discípulos mais pesados e aplicados, como Cream, Stevie Ray Vaughan e Gov’t Mule.

B.B. King também foi lembrado pela equipe do programa – Divulgação

Veja a lista de músicas:

Robert Johnson – Me and The Devil Blues

Robert Johnson – Love in Vain

Memphis Minnie – When the Levee Breaks

John Lee Hooker – Boom Boom

Muddy Waters – Manish Boy

B.B. King – The Thrill is Gone

Big Joe Turner – Shake, Rattle & Roll

Ruth Brown – Rain is a Bringdown

Nina Simone – My Baby Just Cares About Me

Bessie Smith – Send me to the Electric Chair

The Cream – Sitting on the top of the World

Buddy Guy – Damn Right I’ve Got the Blues

Robert Cray – Nothing but a Woman

Stevie Ray Vaughn – The Sky is Crying

Gov´t Mule – Inside Outside Woman Blues