Programa Combate Rock nº 57 traz a primeira parte da cartilha básica do blues

Estadão
18 Setembro 2012 | 23h45
O blues é o tema do programa Combate Rock nº 57. A edição desta semana tem menos debate e mais música: traz algumas sugestões de canções básicas e artistas fundamentais para quem quiser mergulhar no fascinante mundo deste gênero musical.
Confira aqui a nova edição do ‘Combate Rock’:
Claro que há obviedades, como Robert Johnson e Muddy Waters, mas também rainhas como Bessie Smith, Ruth Brown e Nina Simone, além de discípulos mais pesados e aplicados, como Cream, Stevie Ray Vaughan e Gov’t Mule.
Veja a lista de músicas:
Robert Johnson – Me and The Devil Blues
Robert Johnson – Love in Vain
Memphis Minnie – When the Levee Breaks
John Lee Hooker – Boom Boom
Muddy Waters – Manish Boy
B.B. King – The Thrill is Gone
Big Joe Turner – Shake, Rattle & Roll
Ruth Brown – Rain is a Bringdown
Nina Simone – My Baby Just Cares About Me
Bessie Smith – Send me to the Electric Chair
The Cream – Sitting on the top of the World
Buddy Guy – Damn Right I’ve Got the Blues
Robert Cray – Nothing but a Woman
Stevie Ray Vaughn – The Sky is Crying
Gov´t Mule – Inside Outside Woman Blues