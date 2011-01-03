O que de melhor apareceu em CD em 2010

Marcelo Moreira

Depois das várias listas de melhores de qualquer coisa que apareceram no final de 2010, aqui vai a minha lista de destaques do ano passado em termos de lançamentos de CDs. Listei 53 obras que chegaram ao mercado em um ano especialmente prolífico.

Os nome se obras listados abaixo não são necessariamente os melhores do ano, em minha opinião. A maioria com certeza é, mas cooquei também lançamentos que merecem destaque não só por sua qualidade, mas também por sua importância, seja artística, seja histórica.

A confecção da lista foi enormemente facilitada pelo árduo trabalho da equipe do site Hard & Heavy(http://hardheavyold.blogspot.com/), que fez uma prospecção dos principais trabalhos lançados em 2010 e na qual me baseei para listar os meus melhores e meus destaques. Um agradecimento especial ao pessoal do Hard & Heavy.

1 – Iron Maiden -The Final Frontier (2010)

2 – Black Country Communion – Black Country Communion (2010)

3 – Y&T – Facemelter (2010)

4 – Molly Hatchet – Justice (2010)

5 – Scorpions -Sting in the Tall (2010)

6 – Halford – Halford IV – Made of Metal (2010)

7 – Grand Magus – Hammer of the North (2010)

8 – Spiritual Beggars – Return To Zero (2010)

09 – Krokus – Hoodoo (2010)

10 – Robert Plant – Band of Joy (2010)

11 – Foghat – Last Train Home (2010)

12 – Rory Gallagher – The Beat Club Sessions (2010)

13 – The Who – Live At Leeds – [40th Anniversary Super-Deluxe Collector’s Edition] (2010)

14 – Gamma Ray – To The Metal (2010)

15 – Rage – Strings To A Web (2010)

16 – Blaze Bayley – Promise And Terror (2010)

17 – Tarot – Gravity Of Light (2010)

18 – Blindside Blues Band – Raised On Rock (2010)

19 – Joe Bonamassa – Black Rock [2010]

20 – Jimi Hendrix – Valleys Of Neptune (2010)

21 – Joe Satriani – Live In Paris – I Just Wanna Rock (2010)

22 – Joe Satriani – Black Swans And Wormhole Wizards (2010)

23 – Avantasia – Angel Of Babylon (2010)

24 – Avantasia – The Wicked Symphony (2010)

26 – Jeff Beck – Emotion & Commotion [2010]

27 – Raven – Walk Through Fire (2010)

28 – Accept – Blood Of The Nations (Limited Edition) (2010)

29 – James LaBrie – Static Impulse (2010)

30 – Allen / Lande – The Showdown (2010)

31 – Jorn – Dio (Tribute Album To Ronnie James Dio) (2010)

32 – Status Quo – In The Army Now (2010)

33 – Phil Lynott – Yellow Pearl: A Collection (2010)

34 – Santana – Guitar Heaven, The Greatest Guitar Classics Of All Time

35 – MindFlow – 365 (2010)

36 – Exodus – Exhibit B :The Human Condition (2010)

37 – Exodus – Shovel Headed Tour Machine (2010)

38 – Overkill – Ironbound (2010)

39 – Jon Oliva’s Pain – Festival (2010)

40 – Ozzy Osbourne Scream (Deluxe Edition Bonus CD) (2010)

41 – Black Label Society – Order of the Black (2010)

42 – Angra – Aqua (2010)

43- Grave Digger – The Clans Will Rise Again (2010)

44 – Helloween – 7 Sinners (2010)

45 – Yngwie Malmsteen – Relentless (2010)

46- Tankard – Vol(l)ume 14 (2010)

47- Motörhead – The World Is Yours [2010-2011]

48- Dio – At Donington UK Live 1983 & 1987 (2010)

49 – Heaven & Hell – Neon Nights Live In Europe (2010)

50 – Buddy Guy – Living Proof (2010)

51- The Black Crowes – Croweology (2010)

52 – Gov’t Mule – Mulennium (2010)

53 – Blind Guardian – At the Edge of Time