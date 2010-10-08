Judas Priest lança caixa comemorativa de 'British Steel'

Estadão
08 Outubro 2010 | 16h30
Marcelo Moreira
Nunca houve tantas edições comemorativas de álbuns clássicos do rock como neste ano de 2010. A lista é imensa, e ganhou a companhia recentemente do Judas Priest, que relança seu trabalho de maio sucesso, “British Steel”, de 1980, em edição caprichada. São deste álbuns os hits “Breaking the Law”, “Rapid Fire”, “Metal Gods” e “Living After Midnight”.
A caixa “British Steel – 30th Annivesary Edition”, traz o melhor álbum da banda inglesa de heavy metal acompanhado de um DVD com um show gravado em 17 de agosto de 2009 no Seminole Hard Rock Arena em Hollywood, Florida, onde a banda tocou o “British Steel” na íntegra. Também contém um CD com o áudio da mesma apresentação.
Cd1:Remastered Album
01. Rapid Fire
02. Metal Gods
03. Breaking The Law
04. Grinder
05. United
06. You Don’t Have To Be Old To Be Wise
07. Living After Midnight
08. The Rage
09. Steeler
Faixas bônus
10. Red, White & Blue
11. Grinder (Live)
CD2?DVD: Live Album
01. Rapid Fire
02. Metal Gods
03. Breaking The Law
04. Grinder
05. United
06. You Don’t Have To Be Old To Be Wise
07. Living After Midnight
08. The Rage
09. Steeler
10. The Ripper
11. Hell Patrol
12. Victim Of Changes
13. Freewheel Burning
14. Diamonds And Rust
15. You’ve Got Another Thing Coming