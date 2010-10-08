Judas Priest lança caixa comemorativa de 'British Steel'

Marcelo Moreira

Nunca houve tantas edições comemorativas de álbuns clássicos do rock como neste ano de 2010. A lista é imensa, e ganhou a companhia recentemente do Judas Priest, que relança seu trabalho de maio sucesso, “British Steel”, de 1980, em edição caprichada. São deste álbuns os hits “Breaking the Law”, “Rapid Fire”, “Metal Gods” e “Living After Midnight”.

A caixa “British Steel – 30th Annivesary Edition”, traz o melhor álbum da banda inglesa de heavy metal acompanhado de um DVD com um show gravado em 17 de agosto de 2009 no Seminole Hard Rock Arena em Hollywood, Florida, onde a banda tocou o “British Steel” na íntegra. Também contém um CD com o áudio da mesma apresentação.

Cd1:Remastered Album

01. Rapid Fire

02. Metal Gods

03. Breaking The Law

04. Grinder

05. United

06. You Don’t Have To Be Old To Be Wise

07. Living After Midnight

08. The Rage

09. Steeler

Faixas bônus

10. Red, White & Blue

11. Grinder (Live)

CD2?DVD: Live Album

01. Rapid Fire

02. Metal Gods

03. Breaking The Law

04. Grinder

05. United

06. You Don’t Have To Be Old To Be Wise

07. Living After Midnight

08. The Rage

09. Steeler

10. The Ripper

11. Hell Patrol

12. Victim Of Changes

13. Freewheel Burning

14. Diamonds And Rust

15. You’ve Got Another Thing Coming