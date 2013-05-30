Guitar World: as 50 melhores canções de Rock de todos os tempos

do site Whiplash, com informações da revista Guitar World

Sim, mais uma lista que irá gerar discussões. A revista Guitar World divulgou sua lista das 50 melhores canções de Rock de todos os tempos (Guitar World’s 50 Greatest Rock Songs of All Time).

E estão tão convictos desta lista que resolveram lançar um livro com a transcrição nota por nota destas 50 canções para guitarra (óbvio). O livro foi elaborado pela famosa editora Hal Leonard, que é especialista em livros didáticos de música.

Provavelmente a ausência mais sentida seja a dos Rolling Stones e sua “Satisfaction”.

Segue a lista das 50 canções (em ordem alfabética):

Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love – Van Halen

All Along The Watchtower – Jimi Hendrix

All Day And All Of The Night – The Kinks

Aqualung – Jethro Tull

Back In Black – AC/DC

Barracuda – Heart

Beat It – Michael Jackson

Blitzkrieg Bop – Ramones

Bohemian Rhapsody – Queen

Born To Be Wild – Steppenwolf

The Boys Are Back In Town – Thin Lizzy

Carry On Wayward Son – Kansas

Comfortably Numb – Pink Floyd

Crazy Train – Ozzy Osbourne

Cross Road Blues (Crossroads) – Cream

Day Tripper – The Beatles

Detroit Rock City – Kiss

Dr. Feel Good – Mötley Crue

Enter Sandman – Metallica

Free Bird – Lynyrd Skynyrd

Funk #49 – James Gang

Highway To Hell – AC/DC

Hotel California – Eagles

Iron Man – Black Sabbath

Jailhouse Rock – Elvis Presley

Layla – Derek and the Dominoes

Limelight – Rush

Misirlou – Dick Dale

Peace Of Mind – Boston

Photograph – Def Leppard

Plush – Stone Temple Pilots

Pride And Joy – Stevie Ray Vaughan

Purple Haze – Jimi Hendrix

Rock Around The Clock – Bill Haley & His Comets

Run To The Hills – Iron Maiden

School’s Out – Alice Cooper

Smells Like Teen Spirit – Nirvana

Smoke On The Water – Deep Purple

Stairway To Heaven – Led Zeppelin

Suite: Judy Blue Eyes – Crosby, Stills & Nash

Sultans Of Swing – Dire Straits

Surrender – Cheap Trick

Sweet Child O’ Mine – Guns N’ Roses

Tush – ZZ Top

Walk This Way – Aerosmith

Welcome To The Jungle – Guns N’ Roses

Whipping Post – The Allman Brothers Band

Whole Lotta Love – Led Zeppelin

Won’t Get Fooled Again – The Who

You Really Got Me – Van Halen

O livro está disponível na loja online da Guitar World por 35 dólares (cerca de 70 reais), no link abaixo.

http://store.guitarworld.com/products/guitar-worlds-50-greatest-rock-songs-of-al…