Guitar World: as 50 melhores canções de Rock de todos os tempos

Estadão
30 Maio 2013 | 16h30
do site Whiplash, com informações da revista Guitar World
Sim, mais uma lista que irá gerar discussões. A revista Guitar World divulgou sua lista das 50 melhores canções de Rock de todos os tempos (Guitar World’s 50 Greatest Rock Songs of All Time).
E estão tão convictos desta lista que resolveram lançar um livro com a transcrição nota por nota destas 50 canções para guitarra (óbvio). O livro foi elaborado pela famosa editora Hal Leonard, que é especialista em livros didáticos de música.
Provavelmente a ausência mais sentida seja a dos Rolling Stones e sua “Satisfaction”.
Segue a lista das 50 canções (em ordem alfabética):
Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love – Van Halen
All Along The Watchtower – Jimi Hendrix
All Day And All Of The Night – The Kinks
Aqualung – Jethro Tull
Back In Black – AC/DC
Barracuda – Heart
Beat It – Michael Jackson
Blitzkrieg Bop – Ramones
Bohemian Rhapsody – Queen
Born To Be Wild – Steppenwolf
The Boys Are Back In Town – Thin Lizzy
Carry On Wayward Son – Kansas
Comfortably Numb – Pink Floyd
Crazy Train – Ozzy Osbourne
Cross Road Blues (Crossroads) – Cream
Day Tripper – The Beatles
Detroit Rock City – Kiss
Dr. Feel Good – Mötley Crue
Enter Sandman – Metallica
Free Bird – Lynyrd Skynyrd
Funk #49 – James Gang
Highway To Hell – AC/DC
Hotel California – Eagles
Iron Man – Black Sabbath
Jailhouse Rock – Elvis Presley
Layla – Derek and the Dominoes
Limelight – Rush
Misirlou – Dick Dale
Peace Of Mind – Boston
Photograph – Def Leppard
Plush – Stone Temple Pilots
Pride And Joy – Stevie Ray Vaughan
Purple Haze – Jimi Hendrix
Rock Around The Clock – Bill Haley & His Comets
Run To The Hills – Iron Maiden
School’s Out – Alice Cooper
Smells Like Teen Spirit – Nirvana
Smoke On The Water – Deep Purple
Stairway To Heaven – Led Zeppelin
Suite: Judy Blue Eyes – Crosby, Stills & Nash
Sultans Of Swing – Dire Straits
Surrender – Cheap Trick
Sweet Child O’ Mine – Guns N’ Roses
Tush – ZZ Top
Walk This Way – Aerosmith
Welcome To The Jungle – Guns N’ Roses
Whipping Post – The Allman Brothers Band
Whole Lotta Love – Led Zeppelin
Won’t Get Fooled Again – The Who
You Really Got Me – Van Halen
O livro está disponível na loja online da Guitar World por 35 dólares (cerca de 70 reais), no link abaixo.
http://store.guitarworld.com/products/guitar-worlds-50-greatest-rock-songs-of-al…