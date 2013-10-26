Eric Clapton: DVD com o Crossroads Guitar Festival 2013

Marcos Bragatto – site Rock em Geral

Será lançado em novembro o DVD com a edição desse ano do Crossroads Guitar Festival, realizado em abril, no Madison Square Garden, em Nova York. O festival é idealizado por Eric Clapton, tem como convidados guitarristas do classic rock e do blues, e visa arrecadar fundos pra uma clínica de reabilitação de alcoólatras que o músico tem em Antígua. O lançamento desta que é a quarta edição em DVD, acontece ainda em Blu-ray e, pela primeira vez, em CD (melhores momentos) e download digital. Ao todo, são mais ou menos cinco horas de música em 45 faixas, além de cenas de bastidores. O lançamento acontece a partir do dia 15, na Europa. Agora respire fundo a veja a lista das faixas, repletas de lendas do blues e do rock:

Blu-ray & DVD

Disco 1

1- Tears In Heaven – Eric Clapton

2- Spider Jiving – Eric Clapton with Andy Fairweather Low

3- Lay Down Sally – Eric Clapton with Vince Gill

4- Time Is Tight – Booker T. with Steve Cropper

5- Born Under A Bad Sign – Booker T. with Steve Cropper, Keb’ Mo’, Blake Mills, Matt “Guitar” Murphy & Albert Lee

6- Green Onions – Booker T. with Steve Cropper, Keb’ Mo’, Blake Mills, Matt “Guitar” Murphy & Albert Lee

7- Great Big Old House – The Robert Cray Band

8- Everyday I Have The Blues – The Robert Cray Band with B.B. King, Eric Clapton & Jimmie Vaughan

9- Next Of Kindred Spirit – Sonny Landreth

10- Cry – Doyle Bramhall II with Alice Smith

11- Bullet And A Target – Doyle Bramhall II with Citizen Cope

12- She’s Alright – Doyle Bramhall II with Gary Clark Jr.

13- This Time – Earl Klugh

14- Mirabella – Earl Klugh

15- Heavenly Bodies – Kurt Rosenwinkel

16- Big Road Blues – Kurt Rosenwinkel with Eric Clapton

17- Next Door Neighbor Blues – Gary Clark Jr.

18- Queen Of California – John Mayer

19- Don’t Let Me Down – John Mayer with Keith Urban

20- Damn Right, I’ve Got The Blues – Buddy Guy with Robert Randolph & Quinn Sullivan

21- Why Does Love Got To Be So Sad – The Allman Brothers Band with Eric Clapton

22- Whipping Post – The Allman Brothers Band

Disco 2

1- Congo Square – Sonny Landreth with Derek Trucks

2- Change It – John Mayer with Doyle Bramhall II

3- Ooh-Ooh-Ooh – Jimmie Vaughan

4- Save The Last Dance For Me – Blake Mills with Derek Trucks

5- Don’t Worry Baby – Los Lobos

6- I Got To Let You Know – Los Lobos with Robert Cray

7- The Needle And The Damage Done” – Gregg Allman, Warren Haynes & Derek Trucks

8- Midnight Rider – Gregg Allman, Warren Haynes & Derek Trucks

9- I Ain’t Living Long Like This- Vince Gill with Albert Lee

10- Tumbling Dice – Vince Gill with Keith Urban & Albert Lee

11- Walkin’ Blues – Taj Mahal with Keb’ Mo’

12- Diving Duck Blues – Taj Mahal with Keb’ Mo’

13- When My Train Pulls In – Gary Clark Jr.

14- Please Come Home – Gary Clark Jr.

15- Going Down – Jeff Beck with Beth Hart

16- Mná Na Heireann – Jeff Beck

17- Key To The Highway – Eric Clapton with Keith Richards

18- I Shall Be Released – Eric Clapton with Robbie Robertson

19- Gin House Blues – Andy Fairweather Low with Eric Clapton

20- Got To Get Better In A Little While – Eric Clapton

21- Crossroads – Eric Clapton

22- Sunshine Of Your Love – Eric Clapton

23- High Time We Went – Ensemble

CD Download Digital

Disc 1

1- Tears In Heaven – Eric Clapton

2- Lay Down Sally – Eric Clapton with Vince Gill

3- Green Onions – Booker T. with Steve Cropper, Keb’ Mo’, Blake Mills, Matt “Guitar” Murphy & Albert Lee

4- Heavenly Bodies – Kurt Rosenwinkel

5- This Time – Earl Klugh

6- Mirabella – Earl Klugh

7- Great Big Old House – The Robert Cray Band

8- She’s Alright – Doyle Bramhall II with Gary Clark Jr.

9- Bullet And A Target – Doyle Bramhall II with Citizen Cope

10- Queen Of California – John Mayer

11- Don’t Let Me Down – John Mayer with Keith Urban

12- Next Door Neighbor Blues – Gary Clark Jr.

13- Damn Right, I’ve Got The Blues – Buddy Guy with Robert Randolph & Quinn Sullivan

14- Why Does Love Got To Be So Sad – The Allman Brothers Band with Eric Clapton

Disco 2

1- Congo Square – Sonny Landreth with Derek Trucks

2- Change It – John Mayer with Doyle Bramhall II

3- Ooh-Ooh-Ooh – Jimmie Vaughan

4- Save The Last Dance For Me – Blake Mills with Derek Trucks

5- Don’t Worry Baby – Los Lobos

6- I Ain’t Living Long Like This – Vince Gill with Albert Lee

7- Diving Duck Blues – Taj Mahal with Keb’ Mo’

8- When My Train Pulls In – Gary Clark Jr.

9- Mná Na Heireann – Jeff Beck

10- The Needle And The Damage Done – Gregg Allman, Warren Haynes & Derek Trucks

11- Midnight Rider – Gregg Allman, Warren Haynes & Derek Trucks

12- Key To The Highway – Eric Clapton with Keith Richards

13- Gin House Blues – Andy Fairweather Low with Eric Clapton

14- Got To Get Better In A Little While – Eric Clapton

15- Sunshine Of Your Love – Eric Clapton