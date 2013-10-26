Eric Clapton: DVD com o Crossroads Guitar Festival 2013

Estadão
Será lançado em novembro o DVD com a edição desse ano do Crossroads Guitar Festival, realizado em abril, no Madison Square Garden, em Nova York. O festival é idealizado por Eric Clapton, tem como convidados guitarristas do classic rock e do blues, e visa arrecadar fundos pra uma clínica de reabilitação de alcoólatras que o músico tem em Antígua. O lançamento desta que é a quarta edição em DVD, acontece ainda em Blu-ray e, pela primeira vez, em CD (melhores momentos) e download digital. Ao todo, são mais ou menos cinco horas de música em 45 faixas, além de cenas de bastidores. O lançamento acontece a partir do dia 15, na Europa. Agora respire fundo a veja a lista das faixas, repletas de lendas do blues e do rock:
Blu-ray & DVD
Disco 1
1- Tears In Heaven – Eric Clapton
2- Spider Jiving – Eric Clapton with Andy Fairweather Low
3- Lay Down Sally – Eric Clapton with Vince Gill
4- Time Is Tight – Booker T. with Steve Cropper
5- Born Under A Bad Sign – Booker T. with Steve Cropper, Keb’ Mo’, Blake Mills, Matt “Guitar” Murphy & Albert Lee
6- Green Onions – Booker T. with Steve Cropper, Keb’ Mo’, Blake Mills, Matt “Guitar” Murphy & Albert Lee
7- Great Big Old House – The Robert Cray Band
8- Everyday I Have The Blues – The Robert Cray Band with B.B. King, Eric Clapton & Jimmie Vaughan
9- Next Of Kindred Spirit – Sonny Landreth
10- Cry – Doyle Bramhall II with Alice Smith
11- Bullet And A Target – Doyle Bramhall II with Citizen Cope
12- She’s Alright – Doyle Bramhall II with Gary Clark Jr.
13- This Time – Earl Klugh
14- Mirabella – Earl Klugh
15- Heavenly Bodies – Kurt Rosenwinkel
16- Big Road Blues – Kurt Rosenwinkel with Eric Clapton
17- Next Door Neighbor Blues – Gary Clark Jr.
18- Queen Of California – John Mayer
19- Don’t Let Me Down – John Mayer with Keith Urban
20- Damn Right, I’ve Got The Blues – Buddy Guy with Robert Randolph & Quinn Sullivan
21- Why Does Love Got To Be So Sad – The Allman Brothers Band with Eric Clapton
22- Whipping Post – The Allman Brothers Band
Disco 2
1- Congo Square – Sonny Landreth with Derek Trucks
2- Change It – John Mayer with Doyle Bramhall II
3- Ooh-Ooh-Ooh – Jimmie Vaughan
4- Save The Last Dance For Me – Blake Mills with Derek Trucks
5- Don’t Worry Baby – Los Lobos
6- I Got To Let You Know – Los Lobos with Robert Cray
7- The Needle And The Damage Done” – Gregg Allman, Warren Haynes & Derek Trucks
8- Midnight Rider – Gregg Allman, Warren Haynes & Derek Trucks
9- I Ain’t Living Long Like This- Vince Gill with Albert Lee
10- Tumbling Dice – Vince Gill with Keith Urban & Albert Lee
11- Walkin’ Blues – Taj Mahal with Keb’ Mo’
12- Diving Duck Blues – Taj Mahal with Keb’ Mo’
13- When My Train Pulls In – Gary Clark Jr.
14- Please Come Home – Gary Clark Jr.
15- Going Down – Jeff Beck with Beth Hart
16- Mná Na Heireann – Jeff Beck
17- Key To The Highway – Eric Clapton with Keith Richards
18- I Shall Be Released – Eric Clapton with Robbie Robertson
19- Gin House Blues – Andy Fairweather Low with Eric Clapton
20- Got To Get Better In A Little While – Eric Clapton
21- Crossroads – Eric Clapton
22- Sunshine Of Your Love – Eric Clapton
23- High Time We Went – Ensemble
CD Download Digital
Disc 1
1- Tears In Heaven – Eric Clapton
2- Lay Down Sally – Eric Clapton with Vince Gill
3- Green Onions – Booker T. with Steve Cropper, Keb’ Mo’, Blake Mills, Matt “Guitar” Murphy & Albert Lee
4- Heavenly Bodies – Kurt Rosenwinkel
5- This Time – Earl Klugh
6- Mirabella – Earl Klugh
7- Great Big Old House – The Robert Cray Band
8- She’s Alright – Doyle Bramhall II with Gary Clark Jr.
9- Bullet And A Target – Doyle Bramhall II with Citizen Cope
10- Queen Of California – John Mayer
11- Don’t Let Me Down – John Mayer with Keith Urban
12- Next Door Neighbor Blues – Gary Clark Jr.
13- Damn Right, I’ve Got The Blues – Buddy Guy with Robert Randolph & Quinn Sullivan
14- Why Does Love Got To Be So Sad – The Allman Brothers Band with Eric Clapton
Disco 2
1- Congo Square – Sonny Landreth with Derek Trucks
2- Change It – John Mayer with Doyle Bramhall II
3- Ooh-Ooh-Ooh – Jimmie Vaughan
4- Save The Last Dance For Me – Blake Mills with Derek Trucks
5- Don’t Worry Baby – Los Lobos
6- I Ain’t Living Long Like This – Vince Gill with Albert Lee
7- Diving Duck Blues – Taj Mahal with Keb’ Mo’
8- When My Train Pulls In – Gary Clark Jr.
9- Mná Na Heireann – Jeff Beck
10- The Needle And The Damage Done – Gregg Allman, Warren Haynes & Derek Trucks
11- Midnight Rider – Gregg Allman, Warren Haynes & Derek Trucks
12- Key To The Highway – Eric Clapton with Keith Richards
13- Gin House Blues – Andy Fairweather Low with Eric Clapton
14- Got To Get Better In A Little While – Eric Clapton
15- Sunshine Of Your Love – Eric Clapton