Concerto para as vítimas do furacão Sandy vai sair em CD

Foi anunciado o tracklist definitivo do álbum com músicas executadas ao vivo durante o 12.12.12 Concert For Sandy Relief, em Nova Iorque. O trabalho já está disponível nas plataformas digitais e será lançado no formato físico em 22 de janeiro, com as seguintes faixas:

01. Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, ‘Land of Hope and Dreams’

02. Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, ‘Wrecking Ball’

03. Roger Waters, ‘Another Brick In The Atlantic Wall Part I, II & III’

04. Roger Waters, ‘Us and Them’

05. Roger Waters (Feat. Eddie Vedder), ‘Comfortably Numb’

06. Adam Sandler and Paul Shaffer, ‘Hallelujah (Sandy Relief Version)’

07. Bon Jovi, ‘It’s My Life’

08. Bon Jovi, ‘Wanted Dead Or Alive’

09. Eric Clapton, ‘Got To Be Better In A Little While’

10. Eric Clapton, ‘Crossroads’

11. The Rolling Stones, ‘You Got Me Rocking’

12. The Rolling Stones, ‘Jumpin Jack Flash’

13. Alicia Keys, ‘No One’

14. The Who, ‘Who Are You’

15. The Who, ‘Baba O’Reilly’

16. The Who, ‘Love Reign O’er Me’

17. Billy Joel, ‘Miami 2017 (Seen The Lights Go Out On Broadway)’

18. Billy Joel, ‘Moving Out (Anthony’s Song)’

19. Billy Joel, ‘You May Be Right ‘

20. Chris Martin, ‘Viva La Vida’

21. Chris Martin (Feat. Michael Stipe), ‘Losing My Religion’

22. Chris Martin, ‘Us Against The World’

23. Paul McCartney, ‘Helter Skelter ‘

24. Alicia Keys, ‘Empire State Of Mind ‘