As mulheres roqueiras são o destaque do Programa Combate Rock

Programa Combate Rock traz a primeira parte de um especial com as roqueiras que marcaram o estilo musical e mostraram que são tão poderosas e revolucionárias quanto os homens, como é o caso de Suzi Quatro, PH Harvey, Siouxsie e Rita Lee, entre outras.

OUÇA AQUI O PROGRAMA



Rita Lee está no programa. (Divulgação)

Lista de músicas do programa:

Newsletter Cultura Receba no seu e-mail conteúdo de qualidade Assinar E-mail cadastrado! Logo você receberá os melhores conteúdos em seu e-mail.

Suzie Quatro – Shakin’ all over

PJ Harvey – Down by the water

Cat power – Lived in bars

Blondie – Call Me

Little Eva – The loco-motion

ESG – Moody

Siouxsie & the Banshees – Bring me the head of the preacher man

Breeders – Cannonball

Patti Smith – Gloria

The Pretenders -Back on the chain gang

Yeah yeah yeahs -Maps

Florence & the Machine – The dogs days are over

Rita Lee & Roberto de Carvalho- On the Rocks

Mercenarias – Polícia

Nau – Um bom sonho