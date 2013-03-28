As mulheres roqueiras são o destaque do Programa Combate Rock

Estadão
28 Março 2013 | 15h10
Programa Combate Rock traz a primeira parte de um especial com as roqueiras que marcaram o estilo musical e mostraram que são tão poderosas e revolucionárias quanto os homens, como é o caso de Suzi Quatro, PH Harvey, Siouxsie e Rita Lee, entre outras.
Rita Lee está no programa. (Divulgação)
Lista de músicas do programa:
Suzie Quatro – Shakin’ all over
PJ Harvey – Down by the water
Cat power – Lived in bars
Blondie – Call Me
Little Eva – The loco-motion
ESG – Moody
Siouxsie & the Banshees – Bring me the head of the preacher man
Breeders – Cannonball
Patti Smith – Gloria
The Pretenders -Back on the chain gang
Yeah yeah yeahs -Maps
Florence & the Machine – The dogs days are over
Rita Lee & Roberto de Carvalho- On the Rocks
Mercenarias – Polícia
Nau – Um bom sonho