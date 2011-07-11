A melhor coletânea da carreira de Dio

Estadão
11 Julho 2011 | 16h15
Marcelo Moreira
O mundo precisa de mais uma coletânea de Dio? Talvez sim, pois nunca é demais ouvir a voz do gigante cantor do Black Sabbath, do Rainbow e do Heaven and Hell. “Mightier Than the Sword: The Ronnie James Dio Story” reúne faixas desde os tempos do ELF, passando pelo Rainbow, Black Sabbath (posteriormente Heaven and Hell) e carreira solo. Chega ao mercado no dia 30 de abril na Europa. Como surpresa, a inclusão de “The Butterfly Ball”, trabalho solo de Roger Glover, que teve o vocalista como cantor.
Essa coletânea é diferente das várias que já existem. A seleção de faixas foi muito feliz, com o melhor do que ele fez com as principais bandas nas quais cantou e na sua maravilhosa carreira solo.
Até mesmo faixas recentes, como “Shadow in the Wind” e “Bible”, gravadas como Heaven and Hell, estão no trabalho – embora a primeira esteja creditada como Black Sabbath, já que se trata de uma faixa inédita especialmente gravada em 2007 para ser incluída na coletânea “Black Sabbath – The Dio Years”, obra que motivou o retorno como Heaven and Hell.
Assim como o pacote DVD/CD “Neon Nights: 30 Years of Heaven & Hell- Live at Wacken 2010”, que registra a última apresentação do Heaven and Hell com Dio, a nova coletânea é uma grander homenagem ao vocalista, no mês que marca um ano de sua morte, aos 67 anos.
Lista de músicas:
CD 1
01. Carolina County Ball – Elf
02. Love is All – Roger Glover
03. The Temple of the King – Rainbow
04. Catch the Rainbow – Rainbow
05. Stargazer – Rainbow
06. Run with the Wolf – Rainbow
07. Kill the King – Rainbow
08. Long Live Rock ‘N’ Roll – Rainbow
09. Lady of the Lake – Rainbow
10. Gates of Babylon – Rainbow
11. Die Young – Black Sabbath
12. Heaven and Hell – Black Sabbath
13. Children of the Sea – Black Sabbath
CD 2
01. The Mob Rules – Black Sabbath
02. Voodoo – Black Sabbath
03. Country Girl – Black Sabbath
04. Holy Diver – Dio
05. Rainbow in the Dark – Dio
06. We Rock – Dio
07. Rock ‘N’ Roll Children – Dio
08. All the Fools Sailed Away – Dio
09. I – Black Sabbath
10. Push – Dio
11. One More for the Road – Dio
12. Shadow of the Wind – Black Sabbath
13. Neon Knights – Heaven & Hell
14. Bible Black – Heaven & Hell