A melhor coletânea da carreira de Dio

Marcelo Moreira

O mundo precisa de mais uma coletânea de Dio? Talvez sim, pois nunca é demais ouvir a voz do gigante cantor do Black Sabbath, do Rainbow e do Heaven and Hell. “Mightier Than the Sword: The Ronnie James Dio Story” reúne faixas desde os tempos do ELF, passando pelo Rainbow, Black Sabbath (posteriormente Heaven and Hell) e carreira solo. Chega ao mercado no dia 30 de abril na Europa. Como surpresa, a inclusão de “The Butterfly Ball”, trabalho solo de Roger Glover, que teve o vocalista como cantor.

Essa coletânea é diferente das várias que já existem. A seleção de faixas foi muito feliz, com o melhor do que ele fez com as principais bandas nas quais cantou e na sua maravilhosa carreira solo.

Até mesmo faixas recentes, como “Shadow in the Wind” e “Bible”, gravadas como Heaven and Hell, estão no trabalho – embora a primeira esteja creditada como Black Sabbath, já que se trata de uma faixa inédita especialmente gravada em 2007 para ser incluída na coletânea “Black Sabbath – The Dio Years”, obra que motivou o retorno como Heaven and Hell.

Assim como o pacote DVD/CD “Neon Nights: 30 Years of Heaven & Hell- Live at Wacken 2010”, que registra a última apresentação do Heaven and Hell com Dio, a nova coletânea é uma grander homenagem ao vocalista, no mês que marca um ano de sua morte, aos 67 anos.

Lista de músicas:

CD 1

01. Carolina County Ball – Elf

02. Love is All – Roger Glover

03. The Temple of the King – Rainbow

04. Catch the Rainbow – Rainbow

05. Stargazer – Rainbow

06. Run with the Wolf – Rainbow

07. Kill the King – Rainbow

08. Long Live Rock ‘N’ Roll – Rainbow

09. Lady of the Lake – Rainbow

10. Gates of Babylon – Rainbow

11. Die Young – Black Sabbath

12. Heaven and Hell – Black Sabbath

13. Children of the Sea – Black Sabbath

CD 2

01. The Mob Rules – Black Sabbath

02. Voodoo – Black Sabbath

03. Country Girl – Black Sabbath

04. Holy Diver – Dio

05. Rainbow in the Dark – Dio

06. We Rock – Dio

07. Rock ‘N’ Roll Children – Dio

08. All the Fools Sailed Away – Dio

09. I – Black Sabbath

10. Push – Dio

11. One More for the Road – Dio

12. Shadow of the Wind – Black Sabbath

13. Neon Knights – Heaven & Hell

14. Bible Black – Heaven & Hell