07 Março 2010 | 23h37

prudence_300

O Melhor Documentário Curta-Metragem é Music by Prudence (Music by Prudence, EUA,  2009).

Outros indicados:
China’s Unnatural Disaster: The tears of Sichuan Province| China’s Unnatural Disaster: The tears of Sichuan Province, China, 2009
The Last Campaing of Governor Booth Gardner| The Last Campaing of Governor Booth Gardner, EUA, 2009
The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant| The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant, EUA, 2009
Rabbit à la Berlin| Rabbit à la Berlin, Polônia/Alemanha, 2009


