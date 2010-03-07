O Melhor Documentário Curta-Metragem é Music by Prudence (Music by Prudence, EUA, 2009).

Outros indicados:

China’s Unnatural Disaster: The tears of Sichuan Province| China’s Unnatural Disaster: The tears of Sichuan Province, China, 2009

The Last Campaing of Governor Booth Gardner| The Last Campaing of Governor Booth Gardner, EUA, 2009

The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant| The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant, EUA, 2009

Rabbit à la Berlin| Rabbit à la Berlin, Polônia/Alemanha, 2009