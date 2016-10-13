5 letras de Bob Dylan que (quase) justificam o Nobel de Literatura

A internet hoje em dia é espaço de reflexões apressadas (mas ainda hoje vamos publicar análises mais extensas sobre o fato do dia). Porém, é possível especular que ninguém ganha com o Prêmio Nobel de Literatura para Bob Dylan (quer dizer, ele ganha US$ 900 mil, o que é ótimo).

Ninguém precisava do Nobel para Dylan. Ele já tem o reconhecimento universal, sua marca já está na história da cultura popular, ninguém contesta o caráter extraordinário de suas letras. Foi um anti-clímax em relação à escolha de Svetlana Aleksiévitch no ano passado (que já era conhecida na Europa, mas que com o Nobel alcançou as Américas com sua prosa brilhante, sensível e original).

Mas a escolha foi feita, então vamos procurar nas letras do trovador motivos que justifiquem a decisão. E a missão não é nada difícil, porque se eu disser que Bob Dylan é o maior letrista de todos os tempos, quem é que vai discutir? Fãs do Lou Reed?

1) It’s Alright Ma (Bringing It All Back Home, 1965)

É o resumo do pensamento dylanesco – crítica social aguda que extrapola as frivolidades da política para atingir questões pessoais. Como um garoto de 24 anos escreve frases como “The hollow horn plays wasted words / Proves to warn / That he not busy being born / Is busy dying” é coisa difícil de racionalizar.

Trecho:

My eyes collide head-on with stuffed graveyards

False gods, I scuff

At pettiness which plays so rough

Walk upside-down inside handcuffs

Kick my legs to crash it off

Say okay, I have had enough

What else can you show me?

And if my thought-dreams could be seen

They’d probably put my head in a guillotine

But it’s alright, Ma, it’s life, and life only.

2) Like a Rolling Stone (Highway 61 Revisited, 1965)

É claro que é óbvio, meu querido leitor, mas a revista que leva o nome da canção (e de uma outra banda famosa, é verdade) elegeu Like a Rolling Stone como a melhor música de todos os tempos. “Tinha 10 páginas”, disse Dylan em 1966. “Não tinha nome, era só um ritmo no papel sobre o meu ódio contínuo direcionado para qualquer coisa honesta. No fim não era mais ódio, era sobre contar a alguém algo que eles não sabiam, que eles eram sortudos. Vingança, essa é uma palavra melhor. Eu nunca tinha pensado nela como uma canção, até que um dia eu sentei no piano, e com o papel fiquei cantando ‘How does it feel’ num ritmo bem devagar, bem devagar mesmo.”

Trecho:

You’ve gone to the finest school all right, Miss Lonely

But you know you only used to get juiced in it

And nobody has ever taught you how to live on the street

And now you find out you’re gonna have to get used to it

You said you’d never compromise

With the mystery tramp, but now you realize

He’s not selling any alibis

As you stare into the vacuum of his eyes

And ask him do you want to make a deal?

3) Tangled Up in Blue (Blood on the Tracks, 1975)

Dylan disse uma vez que essa letra demorou 10 anos para ser vivida e 2 para ser escrita. Segundo a Time, ele também disse que passou um fim de semana inteiro ouvindo Blue, o álbum de Joni Mitchell, quando escrevia a canção, um misto de vários personagens aparentemente desconexos mas que acabam se juntando no protagonista – o próprio Dylan? “But me, I’m still on the road / Heading for another joint”.

Trecho:

She was working in a topless place

And I stopped in for a beer.

I just kept looking at the side of her face

In the spotlight so clear

And later on as the crowd thinned out

I’s just about to do the same,

She was standing there in back of my chair.

Said to me “Don’t I know your name?”

I muttered something underneath my breath.

She studied the lines on my face.

I must admit I felt a little uneasy

When she bent down to tie the laces of my shoe.

Tangled up in blue.

4) Hurricane (Desire, 1976)

Desde os anos 1960 identificado com movimentos a favor dos direitos civis, Dylan levou 10 anos para lançar sua obra-prima sobre o tema. Hurricane trata da injusta prisão de Rubin Carter, um boxeador, negro, acusado de assassinato e que passou 20 anos na prisão antes de ser liberado em 1985. Em 1975, Carter lançou sua biografia, lida por Dylan, que foi visitá-lo na prisão. A canção foi objeto de muita polêmica na época do lançamento.

Trecho:

All of Rubin’s cards were marked in advance

The trial was a pig-circus, he never had a chance

The judge made Rubin’s witnesses drunkards from the slums

To the white folks who watched he was a revolutionary bum

And to the black folks he was just a crazy nigger

No one doubted that he pulled the trigger

And though they could not produce the gun

The D.A. said he was the one who did the deed

And the all-white jury agreed

Rubin Carter was falsely tried

The crime was murder “one,” guess who testified?

Bello and Bradley and they both baldly lied

And the newspapers, they all went along for the ride.

How can the life of such a man

Be in the palm of some fool’s hand?

To see him obviously framed

Couldn’t help but make me feel ashamed to live in a land

Where justice is a game

5) Not Dark Yet (Time Out Of Mind, 1997)

Dylan já começava a entrar em uma fase em que muitos artistas de sua época já entraram (com a exceção mais óbvia de Mick Jagger, que ainda está pulando por aí): a sensação de aproximação inevitável da morte. “Shadows are fallin’ and I’ve been here all day / It’s too hot to sleep and time is runnin’ away”, começa ele nessa letra sombria. 20 anos já se passaram e o músico continua aí, firme e forte, ainda bem. Mas o retrato do “refrão” continua bastante incisivo: “ainda não está escuro, mas está chegando lá”.

Trecho:

Well, my sense of humanity has gone down the drain

Behind every beautiful thing there’s been some kind of pain

She wrote me a letter and she wrote it so kind

She put down in writin’ what was in her mind

I just don’t see why I should even care

It’s not dark yet but it’s gettin’ there.